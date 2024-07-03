SectorChemicals
Open₹117.5
Prev. Close₹115.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.09
Day's High₹117.5
Day's Low₹112.36
52 Week's High₹165
52 Week's Low₹95.55
Book Value₹44.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)114.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.86
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.18
10.18
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.16
42.68
41.9
39.19
Net Worth
51.34
52.86
52.08
49.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.37
70.84
64.92
58.06
yoy growth (%)
-21.83
9.11
11.82
-20.76
Raw materials
-20.97
-33.54
-32.72
-27.39
As % of sales
37.87
47.35
50.4
47.18
Employee costs
-9.7
-9.76
-8.68
-7.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.36
1.33
1.35
0.67
Depreciation
-3.34
-3.44
-3.47
-3.61
Tax paid
-1.42
0.13
0
-0.03
Working capital
4.61
2.35
0.08
3.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.83
9.11
11.82
-20.76
Op profit growth
-9.11
4.14
-6.45
-31
EBIT growth
-23.44
-2.14
6.68
-43.4
Net profit growth
-196.18
-3.97
270.83
-84.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Y S R Venkata Rao
Independent Director
G Jayaraman
Chairman & Independent Directo
J S Yadav
Non Executive Director
Y Lalithya Poorna
Independent Director
Kotamarthy Venkata Suryaprakash Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddharth Dubey
Non Executive Director
A.R. Prasad
Executive Director
Y V Prashanth
Independent Director
Murali Krishna Chevuturi
Independent Director
T V Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alkali Metals Ltd
Summary
Alkali Metals Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1968 as Alkali Metals Private Limited in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The company was converted into a public limited company and called Alkali Metals Ltd. Dr. Y.V.S. Murty has promoted the company. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture and sale of chemicals. The Company has started as a joint venture with APIDC. The company has commenced the production of sodium metal, with an installed capacity of 125 MT. In the year 1986, APIDC exited from the joint venture. With increasing power tariffs, imported sodium metal became more attractive compared to the cost of indigenous production. Hence, company has begun to diversify and built its product portfolio, classified into: Sodium derivatives, Pyridine derivatives and Fine chemicals. These products find wide application and use in various industries like the pharma, agro based products, pesticides, explosives, biotechnology products, electroplating chemicals etc. Currently, the Company has two manufacturing facilities, Unit I and II, both ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 9001:2000 certified, and both units are having installed capacity of 2,200 MTPA. Unit II, for which the land and building was taken on lease from Balaji Agro Industries Limited (a group company), commenced active operations in the year 2003, as a 100% EOU. Subsequently in the year 2005, the Company acquired the complete ownership of the Unit. In the same year, the company also set up a separate plant in Unit I for recovery
Read More
The Alkali Metals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkali Metals Ltd is ₹114.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alkali Metals Ltd is 0 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkali Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkali Metals Ltd is ₹95.55 and ₹165 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alkali Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.06%, 3 Years at 7.70%, 1 Year at -15.93%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -3.93% and 1 Month at -1.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.