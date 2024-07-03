Summary

Alkali Metals Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1968 as Alkali Metals Private Limited in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The company was converted into a public limited company and called Alkali Metals Ltd. Dr. Y.V.S. Murty has promoted the company. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture and sale of chemicals. The Company has started as a joint venture with APIDC. The company has commenced the production of sodium metal, with an installed capacity of 125 MT. In the year 1986, APIDC exited from the joint venture. With increasing power tariffs, imported sodium metal became more attractive compared to the cost of indigenous production. Hence, company has begun to diversify and built its product portfolio, classified into: Sodium derivatives, Pyridine derivatives and Fine chemicals. These products find wide application and use in various industries like the pharma, agro based products, pesticides, explosives, biotechnology products, electroplating chemicals etc. Currently, the Company has two manufacturing facilities, Unit I and II, both ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 9001:2000 certified, and both units are having installed capacity of 2,200 MTPA. Unit II, for which the land and building was taken on lease from Balaji Agro Industries Limited (a group company), commenced active operations in the year 2003, as a 100% EOU. Subsequently in the year 2005, the Company acquired the complete ownership of the Unit. In the same year, the company also set up a separate plant in Unit I for recovery

Read More