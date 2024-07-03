iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Alkali Metals Ltd Share Price

112.36
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:25 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open117.5
  • Day's High117.5
  • 52 Wk High165
  • Prev. Close115.55
  • Day's Low112.36
  • 52 Wk Low 95.55
  • Turnover (lac)3.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)114.41
  • Div. Yield0.86
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alkali Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

117.5

Prev. Close

115.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3.09

Day's High

117.5

Day's Low

112.36

52 Week's High

165

52 Week's Low

95.55

Book Value

44.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

114.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.86

Alkali Metals Ltd Corporate Action

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alkali Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Alkali Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.09%

Foreign: 1.08%

Indian: 68.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 30.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Alkali Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.18

10.18

10.18

10.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.16

42.68

41.9

39.19

Net Worth

51.34

52.86

52.08

49.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.37

70.84

64.92

58.06

yoy growth (%)

-21.83

9.11

11.82

-20.76

Raw materials

-20.97

-33.54

-32.72

-27.39

As % of sales

37.87

47.35

50.4

47.18

Employee costs

-9.7

-9.76

-8.68

-7.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.36

1.33

1.35

0.67

Depreciation

-3.34

-3.44

-3.47

-3.61

Tax paid

-1.42

0.13

0

-0.03

Working capital

4.61

2.35

0.08

3.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.83

9.11

11.82

-20.76

Op profit growth

-9.11

4.14

-6.45

-31

EBIT growth

-23.44

-2.14

6.68

-43.4

Net profit growth

-196.18

-3.97

270.83

-84.37

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Alkali Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alkali Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Y S R Venkata Rao

Independent Director

G Jayaraman

Chairman & Independent Directo

J S Yadav

Non Executive Director

Y Lalithya Poorna

Independent Director

Kotamarthy Venkata Suryaprakash Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddharth Dubey

Non Executive Director

A.R. Prasad

Executive Director

Y V Prashanth

Independent Director

Murali Krishna Chevuturi

Independent Director

T V Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alkali Metals Ltd

Summary

Alkali Metals Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1968 as Alkali Metals Private Limited in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. The company was converted into a public limited company and called Alkali Metals Ltd. Dr. Y.V.S. Murty has promoted the company. Presently, it is engaged in manufacture and sale of chemicals. The Company has started as a joint venture with APIDC. The company has commenced the production of sodium metal, with an installed capacity of 125 MT. In the year 1986, APIDC exited from the joint venture. With increasing power tariffs, imported sodium metal became more attractive compared to the cost of indigenous production. Hence, company has begun to diversify and built its product portfolio, classified into: Sodium derivatives, Pyridine derivatives and Fine chemicals. These products find wide application and use in various industries like the pharma, agro based products, pesticides, explosives, biotechnology products, electroplating chemicals etc. Currently, the Company has two manufacturing facilities, Unit I and II, both ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 9001:2000 certified, and both units are having installed capacity of 2,200 MTPA. Unit II, for which the land and building was taken on lease from Balaji Agro Industries Limited (a group company), commenced active operations in the year 2003, as a 100% EOU. Subsequently in the year 2005, the Company acquired the complete ownership of the Unit. In the same year, the company also set up a separate plant in Unit I for recovery
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alkali Metals Ltd share price today?

The Alkali Metals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alkali Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkali Metals Ltd is ₹114.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alkali Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alkali Metals Ltd is 0 and 2.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alkali Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkali Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkali Metals Ltd is ₹95.55 and ₹165 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alkali Metals Ltd?

Alkali Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.06%, 3 Years at 7.70%, 1 Year at -15.93%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -3.93% and 1 Month at -1.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alkali Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alkali Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.59 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 30.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Alkali Metals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.