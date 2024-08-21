The Book Closure dates for the 56th AGM of the members is 17th August 2024 to 21st August 2024. The Cut off date is 16th August 2024 This is to inform that 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company was convened on Wednesday, 21st August 2024 through Audio Visual Means in compliance with the circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities Exchange Board of India. Attached herewith is the proceedings of the AGM for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) The members at the 56th Annual General Meeting have appointed M/s. CKS Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration 007390S) for a period of 5 years with effect from the conclusion of 56th Annual General Meeting Until the conclusion of 6th consecutive Annual General Meeting (to be held in the year 2029) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) In continuation to the announcement submitted on 21st August we hereby affirm that the Director(s) appointed by members on 21st August 2024 are not debarred from holding the position of Director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)