Alkali Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

110.4
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alkali Metals Ltd

Alkali Metals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.36

1.33

1.35

0.67

Depreciation

-3.34

-3.44

-3.47

-3.61

Tax paid

-1.42

0.13

0

-0.03

Working capital

4.61

2.35

0.08

3.85

Other operating items

Operating

0.19

0.37

-2.03

0.87

Capital expenditure

2.37

4.89

-0.45

-1.09

Free cash flow

2.56

5.27

-2.49

-0.22

Equity raised

80.49

80.04

81.25

80.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.99

5.27

3.28

6.69

Dividends paid

0

0

1.01

0.5

Net in cash

92.05

90.58

83.05

87.43

