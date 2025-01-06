Alkali Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.36
1.33
1.35
0.67
Depreciation
-3.34
-3.44
-3.47
-3.61
Tax paid
-1.42
0.13
0
-0.03
Working capital
4.61
2.35
0.08
3.85
Other operating items
Operating
0.19
0.37
-2.03
0.87
Capital expenditure
2.37
4.89
-0.45
-1.09
Free cash flow
2.56
5.27
-2.49
-0.22
Equity raised
80.49
80.04
81.25
80.46
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.99
5.27
3.28
6.69
Dividends paid
0
0
1.01
0.5
Net in cash
92.05
90.58
83.05
87.43
