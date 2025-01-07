iifl-logo-icon 1
Alkali Metals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:53:31 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

55.37

70.84

64.92

58.06

yoy growth (%)

-21.83

9.11

11.82

-20.76

Raw materials

-20.97

-33.54

-32.72

-27.39

As % of sales

37.87

47.35

50.4

47.18

Employee costs

-9.7

-9.76

-8.68

-7.82

As % of sales

17.51

13.77

13.37

13.47

Other costs

-18.63

-20.86

-17.1

-15.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.65

29.44

26.34

27.54

Operating profit

6.06

6.67

6.4

6.84

OPM

10.95

9.41

9.86

11.79

Depreciation

-3.34

-3.44

-3.47

-3.61

Interest expense

-2.54

-2.46

-2.52

-2.96

Other income

0.19

0.57

0.95

0.4

Profit before tax

0.36

1.33

1.35

0.67

Taxes

-1.42

0.13

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-391.02

10.4

-0.02

-4.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.06

1.47

1.35

0.64

Exceptional items

-0.14

-0.21

-0.04

-0.28

Net profit

-1.2

1.25

1.3

0.35

yoy growth (%)

-196.18

-3.97

270.83

-84.37

NPM

-2.17

1.77

2.01

0.6

