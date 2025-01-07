Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
55.37
70.84
64.92
58.06
yoy growth (%)
-21.83
9.11
11.82
-20.76
Raw materials
-20.97
-33.54
-32.72
-27.39
As % of sales
37.87
47.35
50.4
47.18
Employee costs
-9.7
-9.76
-8.68
-7.82
As % of sales
17.51
13.77
13.37
13.47
Other costs
-18.63
-20.86
-17.1
-15.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.65
29.44
26.34
27.54
Operating profit
6.06
6.67
6.4
6.84
OPM
10.95
9.41
9.86
11.79
Depreciation
-3.34
-3.44
-3.47
-3.61
Interest expense
-2.54
-2.46
-2.52
-2.96
Other income
0.19
0.57
0.95
0.4
Profit before tax
0.36
1.33
1.35
0.67
Taxes
-1.42
0.13
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-391.02
10.4
-0.02
-4.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.06
1.47
1.35
0.64
Exceptional items
-0.14
-0.21
-0.04
-0.28
Net profit
-1.2
1.25
1.3
0.35
yoy growth (%)
-196.18
-3.97
270.83
-84.37
NPM
-2.17
1.77
2.01
0.6
