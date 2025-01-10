Alkali Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.18
10.18
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.16
42.68
41.9
39.19
Net Worth
51.34
52.86
52.08
49.37
Minority Interest
Debt
22.84
23.82
17.25
21.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.08
3.83
2.98
1.43
Total Liabilities
78.26
80.51
72.31
72.72
Fixed Assets
47.48
50.8
46.9
47.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.23
5.25
4.6
3.74
Networking Capital
25.32
23.15
18.25
20.95
Inventories
34.08
28.44
25.91
28.37
Inventory Days
186.99
Sundry Debtors
17.97
13.69
13.4
11.99
Debtor Days
79.02
Other Current Assets
4.58
6.25
6.36
5.56
Sundry Creditors
-25.09
-18.45
-17.39
-18.31
Creditor Days
120.68
Other Current Liabilities
-6.22
-6.78
-10.03
-6.66
Cash
0.23
1.31
2.57
0.95
Total Assets
78.26
80.51
72.32
72.73
No Record Found
