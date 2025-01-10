To the Members of Alkali Metals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ALKALI METALS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) ofthe Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information obtained at the date of this auditors report comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud

or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to the “Order”), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure-1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 ofthe Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) ofthe Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and beliefwere necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash flows and the Statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid said financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 ofthe Act, read with Rule 7 ofthe Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) ofthe Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure -2”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) ofthe Act, as amended, we report that the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.”

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements.

ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanations provides to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, and

iii. The Company had transferred the required amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) without any delay, but as per the explanation given by the Company the challan for transfer of funds is not getting linked on the MCA portal due to technical issues. (Please refer to Note No.56)

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as

disclosed in the Note No. 49 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note No. 49 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf ofthe Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For G. Nagendrasundram & Co

Chartered Accountants (FRN: 005355S)

B.N. Bharathi Partner Place : Hyderabad M.No. 236639 Date : 25 * May, 2024 UDIN:24236639BKCZFJ9673

ANNEXURE - 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT:

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under section ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

of our report of even date)

1.1.1. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

1.1.2. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

1.2. According to the information and explanations given to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

1.3. The title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name ofthe Company.

1.4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

1.5. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988(45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

2.2 The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts ofthe Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the matters to be reported under the sub-clauses (a), (b), (c), (d), (e ) and (f) are not applicable to the company.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, has not made any investments, nor given any guarantee or security to parties covered under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 ofthe Companies Act.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, requiring compliance under the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions ofthe Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

6. According to the information given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act and in our opinion, prima facie, such accounts and records have been so made and maintained. However, we have not carried out any detailed examination of such accounts and records.

7.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service-tax duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year under audit for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

7.2 According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of dispute except the following:

Nature of the Statute & Nature of due Amount in Rs.Lakhs Period Forum where litigation is pending The department of GST Andhra Pradesh has raised demand regarding Tran-1 credit & Penalties against which appeal has been filed with the Appellate, which has been rejected 1.97 FY2016-17 GST tribunal as and when it is constituted The department of GST Telangana has raised demand regarding Input Credit & Penalties against which appeal has been filed with the Appellate Authority, which has been rejected. 12.01 FY2017-18 & FY2018-19 GST tribunal as and when it is constituted The department of GST Andhra Pradesh has raised demand regarding ITC & Penalties. 0.93 FY 2017 - 2018, 2018- 2019, 2019- 2020 GST Appellate Authority The department of GST Telangana has raised demand regarding Tran-1 credit & Penalties 4.54 FY 2016-2017 GST Appellate Authority

(Refer Note No.39.A of notes to accounts)

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income Tax Act,1961.

9.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

9.2 According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

9.3 According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans taken during the year were applied for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

9.4 According to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised by the Company on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

9.5 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

9.6 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies.

10.1 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer, during the year under audit.

10.2 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year under review. Hence, compliances of reporting requirement under Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, whether the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which they were so raised, is not applicable to the Company.

11.1 According to the information and explanations given to us and based upon the audit procedures performed by us, any fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has not been noticed for reported during the year.

11.2 According to the information and explanations given to us and based upon the audit procedures performed by us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the Central Government.

11.3 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year, and hence, considering the same by us does not arise.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Nidhi Rules, 2014, the matters to be reported under sub-clauses (a), (b) and (c) of clause (xii) are not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act wherever applicable. According to the information given to us, details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14.1 In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

14.2 We have considered the reports of Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, reporting requirement on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act is not applicable.

16. According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. As the Company is not engaged in any non-banking financial or housing finance activity, nor is a Core Investment Company nor having more than one Core Investment Company as part of the Group, the matters to be reported under sub-clauses (b), (c) and (d) of clause (xvi) are not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial covered by audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There is no resignation ofthe Statutory Auditors during the year.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and the management and in our opinion and based upon our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions furnished to us, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has spent required CSR funds and transfer of funds to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, as the provisions of Sec.135 do not arise.

For G. Nagendrasundram & Co

Chartered Accountants (FRN: 005355S)

B.N. Bharathi Partner Place : Hyderabad M.No. 236639 Date : 25 th M ay, 2024 UDIN:24236639BKCZFJ9673

ANNEXURE - 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”):

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ALKALI METALS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For G. Nagendrasundram & Co

Chartered Accountants (FRN: 005355S)