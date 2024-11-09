Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

ALKALI METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. We are enclosing the quick results along with copy of the limited review report for the period ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

ALKALI METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and to consider other business agenda(s). The Board at the their meeting held on 27th July 2024 have: i) Approved the un-audited financial results for quarter ended 30th june 2024 ii) Approved the appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

ALKALI METALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March 2024 consider and recommend Dividend if any and consider other business agendas. The Board at their meeting held on 25th May 2024 have approved the Audited Financial Statements as on 31st March 2024 and recommended a Dividend of Rs 1 per share of Rs 10 paid up for FY 2023-24 and considered other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024