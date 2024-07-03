Summary

Shree Pushkar Chemicals& Fertilisers Limited was incorporated as Shree Pushkar Petro Products Limited on March 29, 1993 in Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited on March 5, 2012. It is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Punit Makharia and Mr. Gautam Makharia.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Chemicals, Dyes and Dyes Intermediate, Cattle Feeds, Fertilisers and Soil Conditioner. The company commenced its business operations with a trading business and has emerged to become one of the few manufacturers with widest range of dye intermediates in India with zero waste. It is also amongst Indias leading manufacturers of K-Acid, a dye intermediate used to manufacture reactive dyes for dying of textiles. It has state of the art integrated manufacturing facilities located at Lote Parshuram, MaharashtraIn August 2015, the company made an Initial Public Offer (IPO) for 1,07,69,200 equity shares of Rs.10 each, comprising of 87,42,611 fresh issue of equity shares by the Company and 20,26,589 equity shares offered for sale by selling shareholders India Enterprise Development Fund (IEDF). The equity shares were issued at a price of Rs. 65 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 55 per share). Out of the total proceeds from the IPO of Rs 7,000 Lakhs, the companys share is Rs. 5,682.70 Lakhs from the fresh issue of 87,42,611 equity shares. In January 2016, commercial production commenced

Read More