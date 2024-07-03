iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

306.95
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open315
  • Day's High318.6
  • 52 Wk High384.8
  • Prev. Close320
  • Day's Low297.1
  • 52 Wk Low 155.15
  • Turnover (lac)207.02
  • P/E33.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value131.22
  • EPS9.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)992.61
  • Div. Yield0.46
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

315

Prev. Close

320

Turnover(Lac.)

207.02

Day's High

318.6

Day's Low

297.1

52 Week's High

384.8

52 Week's Low

155.15

Book Value

131.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

992.61

P/E

33.1

EPS

9.67

Divi. Yield

0.46

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:02 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.35%

Non-Promoter- 1.62%

Institutions: 1.62%

Non-Institutions: 29.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35.41

31.63

34.59

30.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

363.16

341.22

319.35

286.2

Net Worth

398.57

372.85

353.94

317.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

253.75

284.37

370.16

305.89

yoy growth (%)

-10.76

-23.17

21

22.96

Raw materials

-152.57

-179.86

-258.28

-212.22

As % of sales

60.12

63.25

69.77

69.37

Employee costs

-20.36

-20.79

-16.98

-12.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.11

34.14

49.65

45.99

Depreciation

-8.87

-8.98

-6.91

-5.48

Tax paid

-4.94

-3.05

-16.49

-15.77

Working capital

-9.28

-45.61

35.07

1.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.76

-23.17

21

22.96

Op profit growth

-23.01

-28.32

10.06

60.18

EBIT growth

-17.55

-32.17

7.01

56.02

Net profit growth

-25.47

-6.25

9.75

35.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

726.17

684.03

584

354.93

346.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

726.17

684.03

584

354.93

346.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.74

7.92

7.19

6.72

3.32

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Punit Makharia

Joint Managing Director

Gautam Makharia

Independent Director

Ramakant Nayak

Independent Director

Dinesh N Modi

Independent Director

Satpal Kumar Arora

Independent Director

Barkharani Harsh Nevatia.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh Pangle

Independent Director

Ishtiaq Ali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Shree Pushkar Chemicals& Fertilisers Limited was incorporated as Shree Pushkar Petro Products Limited on March 29, 1993 in Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited on March 5, 2012. It is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Punit Makharia and Mr. Gautam Makharia.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Chemicals, Dyes and Dyes Intermediate, Cattle Feeds, Fertilisers and Soil Conditioner. The company commenced its business operations with a trading business and has emerged to become one of the few manufacturers with widest range of dye intermediates in India with zero waste. It is also amongst Indias leading manufacturers of K-Acid, a dye intermediate used to manufacture reactive dyes for dying of textiles. It has state of the art integrated manufacturing facilities located at Lote Parshuram, MaharashtraIn August 2015, the company made an Initial Public Offer (IPO) for 1,07,69,200 equity shares of Rs.10 each, comprising of 87,42,611 fresh issue of equity shares by the Company and 20,26,589 equity shares offered for sale by selling shareholders India Enterprise Development Fund (IEDF). The equity shares were issued at a price of Rs. 65 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 55 per share). Out of the total proceeds from the IPO of Rs 7,000 Lakhs, the companys share is Rs. 5,682.70 Lakhs from the fresh issue of 87,42,611 equity shares. In January 2016, commercial production commenced
Company FAQs

What is the Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹992.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 33.1 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹155.15 and ₹384.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.13%, 3 Years at 14.32%, 1 Year at 41.59%, 6 Month at 41.67%, 3 Month at 24.64% and 1 Month at -6.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.36 %
Institutions - 1.62 %
Public - 29.02 %

