Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹315
Prev. Close₹320
Turnover(Lac.)₹207.02
Day's High₹318.6
Day's Low₹297.1
52 Week's High₹384.8
52 Week's Low₹155.15
Book Value₹131.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)992.61
P/E33.1
EPS9.67
Divi. Yield0.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.41
31.63
34.59
30.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
363.16
341.22
319.35
286.2
Net Worth
398.57
372.85
353.94
317.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
253.75
284.37
370.16
305.89
yoy growth (%)
-10.76
-23.17
21
22.96
Raw materials
-152.57
-179.86
-258.28
-212.22
As % of sales
60.12
63.25
69.77
69.37
Employee costs
-20.36
-20.79
-16.98
-12.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.11
34.14
49.65
45.99
Depreciation
-8.87
-8.98
-6.91
-5.48
Tax paid
-4.94
-3.05
-16.49
-15.77
Working capital
-9.28
-45.61
35.07
1.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.76
-23.17
21
22.96
Op profit growth
-23.01
-28.32
10.06
60.18
EBIT growth
-17.55
-32.17
7.01
56.02
Net profit growth
-25.47
-6.25
9.75
35.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
726.17
684.03
584
354.93
346.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
726.17
684.03
584
354.93
346.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.74
7.92
7.19
6.72
3.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Punit Makharia
Joint Managing Director
Gautam Makharia
Independent Director
Ramakant Nayak
Independent Director
Dinesh N Modi
Independent Director
Satpal Kumar Arora
Independent Director
Barkharani Harsh Nevatia.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh Pangle
Independent Director
Ishtiaq Ali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Summary
Shree Pushkar Chemicals& Fertilisers Limited was incorporated as Shree Pushkar Petro Products Limited on March 29, 1993 in Mumbai. The name of the Company was changed to Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited on March 5, 2012. It is promoted by first generation entrepreneurs, Mr. Punit Makharia and Mr. Gautam Makharia.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of Chemicals, Dyes and Dyes Intermediate, Cattle Feeds, Fertilisers and Soil Conditioner. The company commenced its business operations with a trading business and has emerged to become one of the few manufacturers with widest range of dye intermediates in India with zero waste. It is also amongst Indias leading manufacturers of K-Acid, a dye intermediate used to manufacture reactive dyes for dying of textiles. It has state of the art integrated manufacturing facilities located at Lote Parshuram, MaharashtraIn August 2015, the company made an Initial Public Offer (IPO) for 1,07,69,200 equity shares of Rs.10 each, comprising of 87,42,611 fresh issue of equity shares by the Company and 20,26,589 equity shares offered for sale by selling shareholders India Enterprise Development Fund (IEDF). The equity shares were issued at a price of Rs. 65 per equity share (including premium of Rs. 55 per share). Out of the total proceeds from the IPO of Rs 7,000 Lakhs, the companys share is Rs. 5,682.70 Lakhs from the fresh issue of 87,42,611 equity shares. In January 2016, commercial production commenced
Read More
The Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹992.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 33.1 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹155.15 and ₹384.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.13%, 3 Years at 14.32%, 1 Year at 41.59%, 6 Month at 41.67%, 3 Month at 24.64% and 1 Month at -6.85%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.