Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

306.95
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:08 PM

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Sh.Pushkar Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

28.11

34.14

49.65

45.99

Depreciation

-8.87

-8.98

-6.91

-5.48

Tax paid

-4.94

-3.05

-16.49

-15.77

Working capital

-9.28

-45.61

35.07

1.59

Other operating items

Operating

5.01

-23.5

61.32

26.31

Capital expenditure

0.3

6.95

25.58

44.33

Free cash flow

5.31

-16.54

86.9

70.64

Equity raised

525.99

436

333.1

269.99

Investing

16.91

58.62

21.76

0

Financing

3.95

-13.86

26.41

-2.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.53

Net in cash

552.17

464.21

468.17

342.69

