Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
28.11
34.14
49.65
45.99
Depreciation
-8.87
-8.98
-6.91
-5.48
Tax paid
-4.94
-3.05
-16.49
-15.77
Working capital
-9.28
-45.61
35.07
1.59
Other operating items
Operating
5.01
-23.5
61.32
26.31
Capital expenditure
0.3
6.95
25.58
44.33
Free cash flow
5.31
-16.54
86.9
70.64
Equity raised
525.99
436
333.1
269.99
Investing
16.91
58.62
21.76
0
Financing
3.95
-13.86
26.41
-2.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.53
Net in cash
552.17
464.21
468.17
342.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.