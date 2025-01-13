Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35.41
31.63
34.59
30.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
363.16
341.22
319.35
286.2
Net Worth
398.57
372.85
353.94
317.04
Minority Interest
Debt
62.07
24.44
47.22
24.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.06
30.34
20.58
18.33
Total Liabilities
492.7
427.63
421.74
359.64
Fixed Assets
268.81
247.12
241.83
196.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.32
89.18
84.06
97.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.58
1.07
1.29
0.3
Networking Capital
101.44
86.42
84.39
65.41
Inventories
31.29
62.65
57.29
33.44
Inventory Days
48.09
Sundry Debtors
119.3
97.12
74.5
57.19
Debtor Days
82.26
Other Current Assets
17.04
13.65
27.21
18.87
Sundry Creditors
-56.13
-77.79
-67.39
-36.28
Creditor Days
52.18
Other Current Liabilities
-10.06
-9.21
-7.22
-7.81
Cash
0.54
3.83
10.17
0.45
Total Assets
492.69
427.62
421.74
359.63
