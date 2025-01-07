iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

301.9
(-1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

253.75

284.37

370.16

305.89

yoy growth (%)

-10.76

-23.17

21

22.96

Raw materials

-152.57

-179.86

-258.28

-212.22

As % of sales

60.12

63.25

69.77

69.37

Employee costs

-20.36

-20.79

-16.98

-12.76

As % of sales

8.02

7.31

4.58

4.17

Other costs

-49.32

-42.8

-37.82

-29.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.43

15.05

10.21

9.49

Operating profit

31.48

40.9

57.06

51.85

OPM

12.4

14.38

15.41

16.95

Depreciation

-8.87

-8.98

-6.91

-5.48

Interest expense

-0.92

-1.07

-2.28

-2.53

Other income

6.42

3.3

1.78

2.16

Profit before tax

28.11

34.14

49.65

45.99

Taxes

-4.94

-3.05

-16.49

-15.77

Tax rate

-17.57

-8.95

-33.2

-34.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

23.17

31.08

33.16

30.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

23.17

31.08

33.16

30.21

yoy growth (%)

-25.47

-6.25

9.75

35.53

NPM

9.13

10.93

8.95

9.87

Sh.Pushkar Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.