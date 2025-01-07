Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
253.75
284.37
370.16
305.89
yoy growth (%)
-10.76
-23.17
21
22.96
Raw materials
-152.57
-179.86
-258.28
-212.22
As % of sales
60.12
63.25
69.77
69.37
Employee costs
-20.36
-20.79
-16.98
-12.76
As % of sales
8.02
7.31
4.58
4.17
Other costs
-49.32
-42.8
-37.82
-29.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.43
15.05
10.21
9.49
Operating profit
31.48
40.9
57.06
51.85
OPM
12.4
14.38
15.41
16.95
Depreciation
-8.87
-8.98
-6.91
-5.48
Interest expense
-0.92
-1.07
-2.28
-2.53
Other income
6.42
3.3
1.78
2.16
Profit before tax
28.11
34.14
49.65
45.99
Taxes
-4.94
-3.05
-16.49
-15.77
Tax rate
-17.57
-8.95
-33.2
-34.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
23.17
31.08
33.16
30.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
23.17
31.08
33.16
30.21
yoy growth (%)
-25.47
-6.25
9.75
35.53
NPM
9.13
10.93
8.95
9.87
