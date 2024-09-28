iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd AGM

310
(7.75%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Sh.Pushkar Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
Approved the notice of the 31% Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday the 28 September, 2024, at 03.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility; The Notice of the 315t AGM and Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 will be sent only through electronic mode to those shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Registrar & Share Transfer Agents of the Company and with their respective DPs; Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Reference to our Intimation dated 28th September, 2024 regarding proceedings of the 31st AGM of the Company held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means at 3.00 p.m., please .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

