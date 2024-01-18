Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday the 16th May, 2024; which was commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 01:40 p.m., has considered, discussed and approved the following business: 1. Recommended dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 of Rs.1.50/- (One rupee and fifty paise only.) i.e.@ 15% per equity share having face value of Rs.10/-. The payment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.