Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Scheme of Amalgamation of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Companies

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024; and 2. Other Business Matters. Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 09 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: a) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024; b) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, which was commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 03:45 p.m., has considered, discussed and approved matters as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 16 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: a)Financial Results:Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter & year ended on March 31 2024; b)Dividend:Recommending a final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. c) Any other matter with the permission of Chair. You are requested to take the above information on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday the 16th May, 2024; which was commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 01:40 p.m., has considered, discussed and approved the following business: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Recommended dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 of Rs.1.50/- (One rupee and fifty paise only.) i.e.@ 15% per equity share having face value of Rs.10/-. The payment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024