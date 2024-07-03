SectorChemicals
Open₹214.98
Prev. Close₹214.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.81
Day's High₹216.33
Day's Low₹205.01
52 Week's High₹290
52 Week's Low₹145.8
Book Value₹130.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)212.29
P/E18.35
EPS11.66
Divi. Yield0.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.33
10.33
10.33
10.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.29
108.35
81.38
65.37
Net Worth
129.62
118.68
91.71
75.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
556.58
289.68
228.76
270.08
yoy growth (%)
92.13
26.63
-15.3
67.23
Raw materials
-460.1
-224.48
-179.58
-218.93
As % of sales
82.66
77.49
78.5
81.06
Employee costs
-17.12
-14.93
-15.34
-12.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.35
6.68
-12.83
16.41
Depreciation
-5.12
-5.06
-4.86
-2.6
Tax paid
-5.72
-2.18
4.21
-6.02
Working capital
59.26
33.51
-15.57
44.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
92.13
26.63
-15.3
67.23
Op profit growth
115.05
-20,437.49
-100.38
19.99
EBIT growth
143.88
-613.15
-113.5
14.23
Net profit growth
291.77
-152.2
-182.98
-3.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Amin H Manekia
Whole Time Director & CEO
Mandar Joshi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
T K Gowrishankar
Independent Director
Mala Todarwal
Independent Director
Ranjeev Lodha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Anwar Hussain Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jay R Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IVP Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1929, IVP Limited is a manufacturer of vanaspati, vegetable oils, plasticisers, spark plugs, foundry chemicals, etc. Initially known as Indian Vegetable Products, it was later taken over by the Atlanta Group in 1985, from its owner, Forbes, Forbes and Campbell. Pioneering the manufacture of vanaspati in India in the thirties, the company has diversified and added a host of products in the past several decades. In 1964, the company started the foundry chemicals division. IVP Ltd were the first company to manufacture Foundry Chemicals in India in technical collaboration with M/s Ashland Inc way back in 1965.In 1978, the company diversified into industrial ceramics and spark plugs. It produces hi-alumina ceramic products like spray-dried hi-alumina powder for spark plugs and ceramic industries, hi-alumina thread guides for use in textile machinery and hi-alumina grinding media for the production of refractories, paints, cement and pharmaceuticals. The hi-alumina thread project was undertaken in collaboration with Fedmuhle Akg, Germany. The company also manufactures plasticisers and paints. IVP entered into an agreement with Industrie Magneti Marelli, Milan, Italy, for the production of automotive spark plugs. To improve the efficiency of the steel division, the company has entered into an agreement with London and Scandinavian Metallurgical Company, UK.In 1983, IVP made a breakthrough on the export front. Its overseas markets include the US, the UK, Germany, Ital
Read More
The IVP Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IVP Ltd is ₹212.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IVP Ltd is 18.35 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IVP Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IVP Ltd is ₹145.8 and ₹290 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IVP Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.20%, 3 Years at 19.72%, 1 Year at -5.38%, 6 Month at 11.62%, 3 Month at 3.66% and 1 Month at -2.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.