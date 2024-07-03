iifl-logo-icon 1
IVP Ltd Share Price

205.51
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open214.98
  • Day's High216.33
  • 52 Wk High290
  • Prev. Close214.98
  • Day's Low205.01
  • 52 Wk Low 145.8
  • Turnover (lac)18.81
  • P/E18.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.89
  • EPS11.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)212.29
  • Div. Yield0.47
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IVP Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

214.98

Prev. Close

214.98

Turnover(Lac.)

18.81

Day's High

216.33

Day's Low

205.01

52 Week's High

290

52 Week's Low

145.8

Book Value

130.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

212.29

P/E

18.35

EPS

11.66

Divi. Yield

0.47

IVP Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

IVP Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

IVP Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.93%

Foreign: 11.92%

Indian: 59.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IVP Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.33

10.33

10.33

10.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

119.29

108.35

81.38

65.37

Net Worth

129.62

118.68

91.71

75.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

556.58

289.68

228.76

270.08

yoy growth (%)

92.13

26.63

-15.3

67.23

Raw materials

-460.1

-224.48

-179.58

-218.93

As % of sales

82.66

77.49

78.5

81.06

Employee costs

-17.12

-14.93

-15.34

-12.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.35

6.68

-12.83

16.41

Depreciation

-5.12

-5.06

-4.86

-2.6

Tax paid

-5.72

-2.18

4.21

-6.02

Working capital

59.26

33.51

-15.57

44.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

92.13

26.63

-15.3

67.23

Op profit growth

115.05

-20,437.49

-100.38

19.99

EBIT growth

143.88

-613.15

-113.5

14.23

Net profit growth

291.77

-152.2

-182.98

-3.88

No Record Found

IVP Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IVP Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Amin H Manekia

Whole Time Director & CEO

Mandar Joshi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

T K Gowrishankar

Independent Director

Mala Todarwal

Independent Director

Ranjeev Lodha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Anwar Hussain Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jay R Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IVP Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1929, IVP Limited is a manufacturer of vanaspati, vegetable oils, plasticisers, spark plugs, foundry chemicals, etc. Initially known as Indian Vegetable Products, it was later taken over by the Atlanta Group in 1985, from its owner, Forbes, Forbes and Campbell. Pioneering the manufacture of vanaspati in India in the thirties, the company has diversified and added a host of products in the past several decades. In 1964, the company started the foundry chemicals division. IVP Ltd were the first company to manufacture Foundry Chemicals in India in technical collaboration with M/s Ashland Inc way back in 1965.In 1978, the company diversified into industrial ceramics and spark plugs. It produces hi-alumina ceramic products like spray-dried hi-alumina powder for spark plugs and ceramic industries, hi-alumina thread guides for use in textile machinery and hi-alumina grinding media for the production of refractories, paints, cement and pharmaceuticals. The hi-alumina thread project was undertaken in collaboration with Fedmuhle Akg, Germany. The company also manufactures plasticisers and paints. IVP entered into an agreement with Industrie Magneti Marelli, Milan, Italy, for the production of automotive spark plugs. To improve the efficiency of the steel division, the company has entered into an agreement with London and Scandinavian Metallurgical Company, UK.In 1983, IVP made a breakthrough on the export front. Its overseas markets include the US, the UK, Germany, Ital
Company FAQs

What is the IVP Ltd share price today?

The IVP Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹205.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of IVP Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IVP Ltd is ₹212.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IVP Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IVP Ltd is 18.35 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IVP Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IVP Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IVP Ltd is ₹145.8 and ₹290 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IVP Ltd?

IVP Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.20%, 3 Years at 19.72%, 1 Year at -5.38%, 6 Month at 11.62%, 3 Month at 3.66% and 1 Month at -2.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IVP Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IVP Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.32 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 28.66 %

