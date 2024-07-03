Summary

Incorporated in 1929, IVP Limited is a manufacturer of vanaspati, vegetable oils, plasticisers, spark plugs, foundry chemicals, etc. Initially known as Indian Vegetable Products, it was later taken over by the Atlanta Group in 1985, from its owner, Forbes, Forbes and Campbell. Pioneering the manufacture of vanaspati in India in the thirties, the company has diversified and added a host of products in the past several decades. In 1964, the company started the foundry chemicals division. IVP Ltd were the first company to manufacture Foundry Chemicals in India in technical collaboration with M/s Ashland Inc way back in 1965.In 1978, the company diversified into industrial ceramics and spark plugs. It produces hi-alumina ceramic products like spray-dried hi-alumina powder for spark plugs and ceramic industries, hi-alumina thread guides for use in textile machinery and hi-alumina grinding media for the production of refractories, paints, cement and pharmaceuticals. The hi-alumina thread project was undertaken in collaboration with Fedmuhle Akg, Germany. The company also manufactures plasticisers and paints. IVP entered into an agreement with Industrie Magneti Marelli, Milan, Italy, for the production of automotive spark plugs. To improve the efficiency of the steel division, the company has entered into an agreement with London and Scandinavian Metallurgical Company, UK.In 1983, IVP made a breakthrough on the export front. Its overseas markets include the US, the UK, Germany, Ital

