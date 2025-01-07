Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
556.58
289.68
228.76
270.08
yoy growth (%)
92.13
26.63
-15.3
67.23
Raw materials
-460.1
-224.48
-179.58
-218.93
As % of sales
82.66
77.49
78.5
81.06
Employee costs
-17.12
-14.93
-15.34
-12.31
As % of sales
3.07
5.15
6.7
4.56
Other costs
-44.37
-34
-33.92
-17.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.97
11.73
14.82
6.62
Operating profit
34.99
16.27
-0.08
20.93
OPM
6.28
5.61
-0.03
7.75
Depreciation
-5.12
-5.06
-4.86
-2.6
Interest expense
-9.94
-6.97
-10.17
-3.28
Other income
3.42
2.44
2.28
1.36
Profit before tax
23.35
6.68
-12.83
16.41
Taxes
-5.72
-2.18
4.21
-6.02
Tax rate
-24.49
-32.63
-32.81
-36.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
17.63
4.5
-8.62
10.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
17.63
4.5
-8.62
10.38
yoy growth (%)
291.77
-152.2
-182.98
-3.88
NPM
3.16
1.55
-3.76
3.84
