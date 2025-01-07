iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IVP Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

207.76
(1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IVP Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

556.58

289.68

228.76

270.08

yoy growth (%)

92.13

26.63

-15.3

67.23

Raw materials

-460.1

-224.48

-179.58

-218.93

As % of sales

82.66

77.49

78.5

81.06

Employee costs

-17.12

-14.93

-15.34

-12.31

As % of sales

3.07

5.15

6.7

4.56

Other costs

-44.37

-34

-33.92

-17.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.97

11.73

14.82

6.62

Operating profit

34.99

16.27

-0.08

20.93

OPM

6.28

5.61

-0.03

7.75

Depreciation

-5.12

-5.06

-4.86

-2.6

Interest expense

-9.94

-6.97

-10.17

-3.28

Other income

3.42

2.44

2.28

1.36

Profit before tax

23.35

6.68

-12.83

16.41

Taxes

-5.72

-2.18

4.21

-6.02

Tax rate

-24.49

-32.63

-32.81

-36.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

17.63

4.5

-8.62

10.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

17.63

4.5

-8.62

10.38

yoy growth (%)

291.77

-152.2

-182.98

-3.88

NPM

3.16

1.55

-3.76

3.84

IVP : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IVP Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.