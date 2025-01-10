IVP Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.33
10.33
10.33
10.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
119.29
108.35
81.38
65.37
Net Worth
129.62
118.68
91.71
75.7
Minority Interest
Debt
89.32
119.64
156.55
122.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.58
6.35
6.03
5.62
Total Liabilities
225.52
244.67
254.29
203.65
Fixed Assets
72.88
75.13
77.24
79.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.45
3.34
6.79
8.6
Networking Capital
146.11
165.49
169.4
113.54
Inventories
77.88
93.16
78.8
72.45
Inventory Days
51.67
91.28
Sundry Debtors
171.34
207.62
208.27
139.25
Debtor Days
136.58
175.45
Other Current Assets
8.81
8.72
4.61
7.76
Sundry Creditors
-105.26
-134.55
-112.87
-100.26
Creditor Days
74.01
126.32
Other Current Liabilities
-6.66
-9.45
-9.4
-5.65
Cash
2.08
0.71
0.85
1.86
Total Assets
225.52
244.67
254.29
203.65
