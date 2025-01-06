IVP Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
23.35
6.68
-12.83
16.41
Depreciation
-5.12
-5.06
-4.86
-2.6
Tax paid
-5.72
-2.18
4.21
-6.02
Working capital
59.26
33.51
-15.57
44.43
Other operating items
Operating
71.77
32.95
-29.05
52.21
Capital expenditure
0.45
-0.76
49.88
8.47
Free cash flow
72.23
32.18
20.83
60.68
Equity raised
129.12
122.3
140.8
125.28
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0
Financing
278.88
221.62
21.67
63.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.06
Net in cash
480.22
376.1
183.3
251.71
