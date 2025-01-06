iifl-logo-icon 1
IVP Ltd Cash Flow Statement

205.51
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

IVP FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

23.35

6.68

-12.83

16.41

Depreciation

-5.12

-5.06

-4.86

-2.6

Tax paid

-5.72

-2.18

4.21

-6.02

Working capital

59.26

33.51

-15.57

44.43

Other operating items

Operating

71.77

32.95

-29.05

52.21

Capital expenditure

0.45

-0.76

49.88

8.47

Free cash flow

72.23

32.18

20.83

60.68

Equity raised

129.12

122.3

140.8

125.28

Investing

-0.01

0

0

0

Financing

278.88

221.62

21.67

63.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.06

Net in cash

480.22

376.1

183.3

251.71

