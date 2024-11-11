Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

IVP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financials Results along with Limited Review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

IVP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial results with limited review report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Approved the Unaudited Financisl Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report by the auditors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

IVP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period and recommend Dividend if any. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations; Recommended a final dividend of 10% (i.e. Rs. 1/- per share) on Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said dividend, if declared by the members at the 95th Annual General Meeting will be credited/dispatched within the prescribed time as per the Companies Act, 2013. other disclosures as per Reg 30 of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015. The Board in its meeting approved the Audited financial Results along with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets & Liabilities & Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter/ Year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 read with Para A of Part A of schedule III of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015, the Board as approved the following: I. To continue the Directorship of Mr. T. K. Gowrishankar in accordance with regulation 17(1A) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. II. Appointment of Cost Auditor & Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024