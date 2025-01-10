To

The Members of IVP Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the Financial Statements of IVP Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of profit and loss (including Other comprehensive income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material and significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profits including Other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters

Trade Receivable and Expected Credit losses How Matter was addressed in our Audit As at March 31, 2024, the carrying amount of trade receivables was 17,134 Lakhs, which accounted for 52% of the Companys total assets. The Company makes provision for impairment of trade receivables based on the historical loss experience and future uncertainties. In computing the allowances, Company considers factors such as type of products sold, credit terms, ageing of receivables, current creditworthiness, past collection history, insurance cover. Our audit procedures to assess the recoverability of trade debtors included the following: We focused on this area because: Trade receivables and its loss allowance are significant to the Company. We identified recoverability of trade debtors as a key audit matter because of delays in collections of amounts due as also the recognition of expected credit losses which is inherently subjective and requires the exercise of significant judgment. - Assessing the design and implementation of the Companys internal control in relation to the revenue and collection cycle, particularly the controls over receivables collection; - Obtaining an understanding of Companys judgment about recoverability of individual trade debtor balances. Evaluating the provisions for expected Credit losses made by Company for these individual balances with reference to the debtors financial condition, industry in which the debtors are operating, ageing of balances, historical and post year-end collection records;

Trade Receivable and Expected Credit losses How Matter was addressed in our Audit - Assessing, on a sample basis, items in the trade receivables ageing report were classified within the correct ageing bracket by comparing individual items in the report with underlying documentation; Comparing, on a sample basis, cash receipts from customers subsequent to the financial year end relating to trade receivable balances as at March 31, 2024 with bank statements and relevant remittance documentation; and - Evaluate the rationale of Companys loss allowance estimates by inspecting the information used by the Company such as ageing of overdue balances, extent of insurance coverage, historical and post year-end collection trend from debtors, legal notices issued to overdue debtors and the historical and estimated loss rate.

Contingent Liabilities How Matter was addressed in our Audit The Company has disclosed in note 35 to Financial Statements "Contingent liabilities and commitments (to the extent not provided for)" which includes amount of 8,587 Lakhs for ongoing legal proceedings with Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) for rent charged by MPT based on market value of property, which are disputed. Our audit procedures included the following: - Obtained management assessment on the litigation along with the communications made with Management; - Read and considered final order by Supreme court on this matter (in relation to MPT); - Considered legal view obtained by the Company from external law firms; - Conducted detailed discussions with in-house legal head and the Companys senior management to understand their assessment on the most likely outcome of these litigations.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our Report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financials controls with reference to the Financial Statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the

Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Financial Statements. Refer Note No.35 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a. The Management has represented

to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatements.

v. a. The final Dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with the Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks the Company has used accounting software for maintaining books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 108355W Apurva Shah Partner Membership No.: 047166 UDIN: 24047166BKEJXV7029

Place: Mumbai Date: May 23, 2024

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed dues on account of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess that have not been deposited before appropriate authorities are as under: