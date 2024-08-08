|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|8 Aug 2024
|13 Jul 2024
|Pursuant Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, we enclose the Copy of newspaper advertisement published in Business Standard (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) on July 13, 2024 pertaining to information regarding the 95th Annual General Meeting 1. Summary of Proceedings of AGM 2. Voting Results as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Reg, 2015 3. Consolidated Scrutinizers Report 4. Intimation under Reg 30 - Continuation of Directorship of Mr. T K. Gowrishankar on attaining 75 years of age Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
