Summary

Valiant Organics Limited was incorporated as Valiant Organics Private Limited on February 06, 2005 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Valiant Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 31, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, and Maharashtra.The Company is a specialty chemical manufacturing for Agro Intermediate and Pharma in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing beneze-based specialty chemicals. These products find use in a variety of industries including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes, pigments and veterinary medications. Its six manufacturing units in five locations, Tarapur, Sarigam, Vapi, Jhagadia and Ahmedabad are proximate to the large ports of western India. The Company has a total production capacity of 70,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) as of June, 2024.The Company commenced business as a partnership concern under the name Valiant Chemical Corporation in 1984 and later on got converted into a Public Limited Company in 2015. It operated a single product, viz., Meta Chloroaniline, which was a major manufacturer of the same till year 1999.By 1999, the company focused on developing the in-house process technology, in order to reach the international standards of quality, and expanded the product range to also include chloro phenols, a chemical mainly used as intermediates in pharmaceuticals, pesticides, disinfectants, anti-bacterial and

