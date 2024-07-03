SectorChemicals
Open₹318.15
Prev. Close₹313.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹73.36
Day's High₹320.05
Day's Low₹302.95
52 Week's High₹514.2
52 Week's Low₹300
Book Value₹236.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)840.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.58
27.15
27.15
27.15
Preference Capital
0
0.41
0.41
0.41
Reserves
637.3
638.48
575.57
474.74
Net Worth
664.88
666.04
603.13
502.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
574.23
583.57
120.64
73.38
yoy growth (%)
-1.6
383.71
64.39
40.86
Raw materials
-298.17
-286.95
2.63
-0.51
As % of sales
51.92
49.17
2.18
0.7
Employee costs
-26.7
-20.83
-4.77
-3.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
152.04
179.1
25.23
17.9
Depreciation
-18.63
-12.89
-2.18
-1.7
Tax paid
-37.45
-40.58
-8.89
-6.28
Working capital
13.32
54.18
8.08
6.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.6
383.71
64.39
40.86
Op profit growth
-8.8
553.05
43.7
16.39
EBIT growth
-13.65
600.76
41.51
11.86
Net profit growth
-17.27
747.88
40.59
13.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
723.06
1,051.8
1,153.27
754.81
674.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
723.06
1,051.8
1,153.27
754.81
674.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.3
12.93
7.42
5.94
6.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Navin Chapshi Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Mahek Manoj Chheda
Whole Time Director
NEMIN MAHESH SAVADIA
Managing Director
Sathiababu Krishnan Kallada
Whole-time Director
Siddharth D. Shah
Non Executive Director
Kiritkumar Haribhai Desai
Non Executive Director
Santosh S. Vora
Independent Director
Mulesh Manilal Savla
Independent Director
Sonal A Vira
Independent Director
SUDHIRPRAKASH BABURAO SAWANT
Managing Director
Parimal H Desai
Chairman Emeritus
Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri
Reports by Valiant Organics Ltd
Summary
Valiant Organics Limited was incorporated as Valiant Organics Private Limited on February 06, 2005 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Valiant Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 31, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, and Maharashtra.The Company is a specialty chemical manufacturing for Agro Intermediate and Pharma in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing beneze-based specialty chemicals. These products find use in a variety of industries including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes, pigments and veterinary medications. Its six manufacturing units in five locations, Tarapur, Sarigam, Vapi, Jhagadia and Ahmedabad are proximate to the large ports of western India. The Company has a total production capacity of 70,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) as of June, 2024.The Company commenced business as a partnership concern under the name Valiant Chemical Corporation in 1984 and later on got converted into a Public Limited Company in 2015. It operated a single product, viz., Meta Chloroaniline, which was a major manufacturer of the same till year 1999.By 1999, the company focused on developing the in-house process technology, in order to reach the international standards of quality, and expanded the product range to also include chloro phenols, a chemical mainly used as intermediates in pharmaceuticals, pesticides, disinfectants, anti-bacterial and
The Valiant Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹304.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valiant Organics Ltd is ₹840.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Valiant Organics Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valiant Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valiant Organics Ltd is ₹300 and ₹514.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Valiant Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.63%, 3 Years at -33.46%, 1 Year at -37.39%, 6 Month at -24.25%, 3 Month at -24.35% and 1 Month at -6.89%.
