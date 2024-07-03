iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Organics Ltd Share Price

304.5
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open318.15
  • Day's High320.05
  • 52 Wk High514.2
  • Prev. Close313.45
  • Day's Low302.95
  • 52 Wk Low 300
  • Turnover (lac)73.36
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value236.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)840.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Valiant Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

318.15

Prev. Close

313.45

Turnover(Lac.)

73.36

Day's High

320.05

Day's Low

302.95

52 Week's High

514.2

52 Week's Low

300

Book Value

236.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

840.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Valiant Organics Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Valiant Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Valiant Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.76%

Non-Promoter- 1.42%

Institutions: 1.41%

Non-Institutions: 60.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Valiant Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.58

27.15

27.15

27.15

Preference Capital

0

0.41

0.41

0.41

Reserves

637.3

638.48

575.57

474.74

Net Worth

664.88

666.04

603.13

502.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

574.23

583.57

120.64

73.38

yoy growth (%)

-1.6

383.71

64.39

40.86

Raw materials

-298.17

-286.95

2.63

-0.51

As % of sales

51.92

49.17

2.18

0.7

Employee costs

-26.7

-20.83

-4.77

-3.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

152.04

179.1

25.23

17.9

Depreciation

-18.63

-12.89

-2.18

-1.7

Tax paid

-37.45

-40.58

-8.89

-6.28

Working capital

13.32

54.18

8.08

6.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.6

383.71

64.39

40.86

Op profit growth

-8.8

553.05

43.7

16.39

EBIT growth

-13.65

600.76

41.51

11.86

Net profit growth

-17.27

747.88

40.59

13.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

723.06

1,051.8

1,153.27

754.81

674.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

723.06

1,051.8

1,153.27

754.81

674.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.3

12.93

7.42

5.94

6.3

Valiant Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valiant Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Navin Chapshi Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Mahek Manoj Chheda

Whole Time Director

NEMIN MAHESH SAVADIA

Managing Director

Sathiababu Krishnan Kallada

Whole-time Director

Siddharth D. Shah

Non Executive Director

Kiritkumar Haribhai Desai

Non Executive Director

Santosh S. Vora

Independent Director

Mulesh Manilal Savla

Independent Director

Sonal A Vira

Independent Director

SUDHIRPRAKASH BABURAO SAWANT

Managing Director

Parimal H Desai

Chairman Emeritus

Chandrakant Vallabhaji Gogri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valiant Organics Ltd

Summary

Valiant Organics Limited was incorporated as Valiant Organics Private Limited on February 06, 2005 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Valiant Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 31, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, and Maharashtra.The Company is a specialty chemical manufacturing for Agro Intermediate and Pharma in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing beneze-based specialty chemicals. These products find use in a variety of industries including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes, pigments and veterinary medications. Its six manufacturing units in five locations, Tarapur, Sarigam, Vapi, Jhagadia and Ahmedabad are proximate to the large ports of western India. The Company has a total production capacity of 70,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) as of June, 2024.The Company commenced business as a partnership concern under the name Valiant Chemical Corporation in 1984 and later on got converted into a Public Limited Company in 2015. It operated a single product, viz., Meta Chloroaniline, which was a major manufacturer of the same till year 1999.By 1999, the company focused on developing the in-house process technology, in order to reach the international standards of quality, and expanded the product range to also include chloro phenols, a chemical mainly used as intermediates in pharmaceuticals, pesticides, disinfectants, anti-bacterial and
Company FAQs

What is the Valiant Organics Ltd share price today?

The Valiant Organics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹304.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valiant Organics Ltd is ₹840.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valiant Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valiant Organics Ltd is 0 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valiant Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valiant Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valiant Organics Ltd is ₹300 and ₹514.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Valiant Organics Ltd?

Valiant Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -26.63%, 3 Years at -33.46%, 1 Year at -37.39%, 6 Month at -24.25%, 3 Month at -24.35% and 1 Month at -6.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valiant Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valiant Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.77 %
Institutions - 1.41 %
Public - 60.82 %

