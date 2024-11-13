|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Valiant Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find our intimation in captioned subject. Approval of financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Valiant Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find our intimation in the captioned subject. Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Valiant Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find our intimation on the captioned subject Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Valiant Organics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and Any other Business matter if required with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
