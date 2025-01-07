Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
574.23
583.57
120.64
73.38
yoy growth (%)
-1.6
383.71
64.39
40.86
Raw materials
-298.17
-286.95
2.63
-0.51
As % of sales
51.92
49.17
2.18
0.7
Employee costs
-26.7
-20.83
-4.77
-3.25
As % of sales
4.65
3.56
3.95
4.43
Other costs
-92.09
-103.33
-92.09
-51.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.03
17.7
76.33
69.82
Operating profit
157.26
172.45
26.4
18.37
OPM
27.38
29.55
21.88
25.03
Depreciation
-18.63
-12.89
-2.18
-1.7
Interest expense
-3.48
-1
-0.46
-0.25
Other income
16.89
20.56
1.48
1.49
Profit before tax
152.04
179.1
25.23
17.9
Taxes
-37.45
-40.58
-8.89
-6.28
Tax rate
-24.63
-22.65
-35.25
-35.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
114.59
138.52
16.33
11.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
114.59
138.52
16.33
11.61
yoy growth (%)
-17.27
747.88
40.59
13.42
NPM
19.95
23.73
13.54
15.83
