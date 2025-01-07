iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

306.95
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

574.23

583.57

120.64

73.38

yoy growth (%)

-1.6

383.71

64.39

40.86

Raw materials

-298.17

-286.95

2.63

-0.51

As % of sales

51.92

49.17

2.18

0.7

Employee costs

-26.7

-20.83

-4.77

-3.25

As % of sales

4.65

3.56

3.95

4.43

Other costs

-92.09

-103.33

-92.09

-51.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.03

17.7

76.33

69.82

Operating profit

157.26

172.45

26.4

18.37

OPM

27.38

29.55

21.88

25.03

Depreciation

-18.63

-12.89

-2.18

-1.7

Interest expense

-3.48

-1

-0.46

-0.25

Other income

16.89

20.56

1.48

1.49

Profit before tax

152.04

179.1

25.23

17.9

Taxes

-37.45

-40.58

-8.89

-6.28

Tax rate

-24.63

-22.65

-35.25

-35.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

114.59

138.52

16.33

11.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

114.59

138.52

16.33

11.61

yoy growth (%)

-17.27

747.88

40.59

13.42

NPM

19.95

23.73

13.54

15.83

