iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valiant Organics Ltd Key Ratios

310.75
(-0.92%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:54:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valiant Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.83

Op profit growth

14.54

EBIT growth

2.6

Net profit growth

-17.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

27.18

26.53

EBIT margin

25.15

27.41

Net profit margin

15.17

20.52

RoCE

29.35

RoNW

6.43

RoA

4.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

48.2

103.87

Dividend per share

5

11

Cash EPS

34.36

101.3

Book value per share

184.97

318.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.82

5.03

P/CEPS

37.61

5.15

P/B

6.99

1.64

EV/EBIDTA

17.47

6.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

15.78

Tax payout

-29.2

-23.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.96

Inventory days

28.29

Creditor days

-77.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-37.98

-82.54

Net debt / equity

0.35

0.32

Net debt / op. profit

0.86

0.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.46

-53.74

Employee costs

-3.89

-3.42

Other costs

-13.45

-16.29

Valiant Organics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Valiant Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.