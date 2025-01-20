Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.83
Op profit growth
14.54
EBIT growth
2.6
Net profit growth
-17.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
27.18
26.53
EBIT margin
25.15
27.41
Net profit margin
15.17
20.52
RoCE
29.35
RoNW
6.43
RoA
4.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
48.2
103.87
Dividend per share
5
11
Cash EPS
34.36
101.3
Book value per share
184.97
318.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.82
5.03
P/CEPS
37.61
5.15
P/B
6.99
1.64
EV/EBIDTA
17.47
6.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
15.78
Tax payout
-29.2
-23.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.96
Inventory days
28.29
Creditor days
-77.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-37.98
-82.54
Net debt / equity
0.35
0.32
Net debt / op. profit
0.86
0.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.46
-53.74
Employee costs
-3.89
-3.42
Other costs
-13.45
-16.29
