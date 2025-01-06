Valiant Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
152.04
179.1
25.23
17.9
Depreciation
-18.63
-12.89
-2.18
-1.7
Tax paid
-37.45
-40.58
-8.89
-6.28
Working capital
13.32
54.18
8.08
6.68
Other operating items
Operating
109.27
179.8
22.22
16.59
Capital expenditure
219.66
288.95
6.33
20.76
Free cash flow
328.93
468.75
28.55
37.35
Equity raised
754.09
318.35
82.34
54.2
Investing
8.15
26.72
0.44
4.69
Financing
63.03
116.77
0.63
-0.38
Dividends paid
6.79
21.87
3.81
2.93
Net in cash
1,161
952.47
115.79
98.79
