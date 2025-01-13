Valiant Organics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.58
27.15
27.15
27.15
Preference Capital
0
0.41
0.41
0.41
Reserves
637.3
638.48
575.57
474.74
Net Worth
664.88
666.04
603.13
502.3
Minority Interest
Debt
215.75
219.51
305.35
149.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.02
34
27.75
21.08
Total Liabilities
914.65
919.55
936.23
672.6
Fixed Assets
716.62
680.01
619.04
523.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
54.17
52.8
53.49
41.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.86
1.42
1.48
1.34
Networking Capital
135.41
178.74
238.91
94.04
Inventories
114.23
113.68
97.34
66.03
Inventory Days
41.97
Sundry Debtors
209.36
211.78
253.16
116.61
Debtor Days
74.12
Other Current Assets
44.32
40.95
36.54
45.72
Sundry Creditors
-218.18
-177.21
-137.65
-123.25
Creditor Days
78.34
Other Current Liabilities
-14.32
-10.46
-10.48
-11.07
Cash
3.58
6.58
23.3
11.78
Total Assets
914.64
919.55
936.22
672.59
