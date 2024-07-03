Valiant Organics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
160.18
167.92
176.76
141.36
203.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
160.18
167.92
176.76
141.36
203.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.53
0.38
2.06
0.4
3.63
Total Income
162.71
168.3
178.82
141.76
206.73
Total Expenditure
159.44
152.38
188.09
138.78
187.61
PBIDT
3.27
15.92
-9.27
2.97
19.12
Interest
8.25
4.91
7.09
4.19
3.82
PBDT
-4.98
11.01
-16.37
-1.21
15.3
Depreciation
8.79
8.78
8.77
8.6
8.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0
0
-0.08
0.26
Deferred Tax
-1.5
2.85
-4.95
-1.84
1.4
Reported Profit After Tax
-12.47
-0.62
-20.19
-7.89
4.75
Minority Interest After NP
0.31
0
-0.01
0
0.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-12.78
-0.62
-20.18
-7.89
4.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-9.16
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-12.78
-0.62
-11.02
-7.89
4.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-4.52
-0.23
-3.9
-2.9
1.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
27.6
27.58
27.58
27.58
27.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.04
9.48
-5.24
2.1
9.41
PBDTM(%)
-3.1
6.55
-9.26
-0.85
7.53
PATM(%)
-7.78
-0.36
-11.42
-5.58
2.33
