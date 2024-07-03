iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valiant Organics Ltd Quarterly Results

306.95
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

160.18

167.92

176.76

141.36

203.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

160.18

167.92

176.76

141.36

203.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.53

0.38

2.06

0.4

3.63

Total Income

162.71

168.3

178.82

141.76

206.73

Total Expenditure

159.44

152.38

188.09

138.78

187.61

PBIDT

3.27

15.92

-9.27

2.97

19.12

Interest

8.25

4.91

7.09

4.19

3.82

PBDT

-4.98

11.01

-16.37

-1.21

15.3

Depreciation

8.79

8.78

8.77

8.6

8.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0

0

-0.08

0.26

Deferred Tax

-1.5

2.85

-4.95

-1.84

1.4

Reported Profit After Tax

-12.47

-0.62

-20.19

-7.89

4.75

Minority Interest After NP

0.31

0

-0.01

0

0.45

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-12.78

-0.62

-20.18

-7.89

4.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-9.16

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-12.78

-0.62

-11.02

-7.89

4.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-4.52

-0.23

-3.9

-2.9

1.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

27.6

27.58

27.58

27.58

27.15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.04

9.48

-5.24

2.1

9.41

PBDTM(%)

-3.1

6.55

-9.26

-0.85

7.53

PATM(%)

-7.78

-0.36

-11.42

-5.58

2.33

Valiant Organics: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valiant Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.