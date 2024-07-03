Valiant Organics Ltd Summary

Valiant Organics Limited was incorporated as Valiant Organics Private Limited on February 06, 2005 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The status of the Company was changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Valiant Organics Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 31, 2015 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, and Maharashtra.The Company is a specialty chemical manufacturing for Agro Intermediate and Pharma in India. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing beneze-based specialty chemicals. These products find use in a variety of industries including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes, pigments and veterinary medications. Its six manufacturing units in five locations, Tarapur, Sarigam, Vapi, Jhagadia and Ahmedabad are proximate to the large ports of western India. The Company has a total production capacity of 70,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) as of June, 2024.The Company commenced business as a partnership concern under the name Valiant Chemical Corporation in 1984 and later on got converted into a Public Limited Company in 2015. It operated a single product, viz., Meta Chloroaniline, which was a major manufacturer of the same till year 1999.By 1999, the company focused on developing the in-house process technology, in order to reach the international standards of quality, and expanded the product range to also include chloro phenols, a chemical mainly used as intermediates in pharmaceuticals, pesticides, disinfectants, anti-bacterial and veterinary.Today, Valiant Organics has an ultra modern, fully equipped, quality controlled, state-of-the-art laboratory, and qualified, competent and dedicated chemists with world-class expertise. Currently, Valiant Organics Ltd. is one of the major suppliers of chloro phenols in India and abroad.Valiant Organics production site is situated at Sarigam Industrial Estate, Gujarat, which is approximately 180 km from Nhava Sheva Port (JNPT) and 155 km from Mumbai.In 2018, as per the Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, on January 01, 2018, Abhilasha Tex- Chem Limited (Transferor Company) got merged with the Company effective from February 21, 2018. Accordingly, the said Scheme became operational from the Appointed Date, July, 01, 2017. The Company allotted additional Equity Shares on March 15, 2018 to the Shareholders of Transferor Company in terms of the said Scheme. Listing approval for these shares was received on April 18, 2018 and Trading Approval for these shares became effective from May 25, 2018 on BSE Limited.The Company started expansion of manufacturing capacities of Chloro Phenols capacity at Sarigam and Jhagadia plant, which completed in FY 2018-19.During year 2018-19, the Company had proposed a Scheme of Merger between Amarjyot Chemicals Limited and the Company by acquiring shares on March 8, 2019, which became effective from the Appointed Date, October 1, 2017.The Company commissioned its 2.2 MW in renewable energy in June 2023.