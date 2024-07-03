iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Share Price

280
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:37:14 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open294
  • Day's High294
  • 52 Wk High325.7
  • Prev. Close280
  • Day's Low280
  • 52 Wk Low 141
  • Turnover (lac)78.4
  • P/E68.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)699.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

294

Prev. Close

280

Turnover(Lac.)

78.4

Day's High

294

Day's Low

280

52 Week's High

325.7

52 Week's Low

141

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

699.72

P/E

68.63

EPS

4.08

Divi. Yield

0

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.86%

Non-Promoter- 4.32%

Institutions: 4.32%

Non-Institutions: 23.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.99

19

19

19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.53

5.27

-7.08

-10.82

Net Worth

75.52

24.27

11.92

8.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

70.25

77.95

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

70.25

77.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.4

View Annually Results

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hi-Green Carbon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hi-Green Carbon Ltd

Summary

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd was originally incorporated as Shantol Green Hydrocarbons (India) Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2011, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Shantol Green Hydrocarbons (India) Private Limited to Shantol Green Energy (India) Private Limited, dated November 04, 2011. Later on, to Shantol Green (India) Private Limited dated March 15, 2017 and thereafter, to Hi-Green Carbon Private Limited, dated September 21, 2022. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Hi-Green Carbon Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2023 issued to Company by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company was originally formed by Mr. Amitkumar Hasmukhrai Bhalodi, Mrs. Dakshaben Shaileshbhai Makadia, Mrs. Binaben Sandip Makadia and Mr. Rajendra Umedlal Mehta in year 2011. Subsequently, M/s. RNG Finlease Private Limited acquired control of the Company, by acquiring Equity Share of the Company during year 2012 to 2017. Later on, Mr. Amitkumar Hasmukhrai Bhalodi, Dr. Shaileshkumar Vallabhdas Makadia, Mrs. Krupa Chetakumar Dethariya, Mrs. Radhika Amirkumar Bhalodi, Mrs. Shiryakumari Shaileshkumar Makadia, and Mr. Koosh Chetankumar Dethariya acquired a total of 54,00,000 Equity Shares, constituting 28.42% of preissue Paid Up
Company FAQs

What is the Hi-Green Carbon Ltd share price today?

The Hi-Green Carbon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is ₹699.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is 68.63 and 9.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Green Carbon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is ₹141 and ₹325.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd?

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.53%, 6 Month at 52.59%, 3 Month at 14.29% and 1 Month at 17.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.86 %
Institutions - 4.32 %
Public - 23.82 %

