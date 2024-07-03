SectorChemicals
Open₹294
Prev. Close₹280
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.4
Day's High₹294
Day's Low₹280
52 Week's High₹325.7
52 Week's Low₹141
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)699.72
P/E68.63
EPS4.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.99
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.53
5.27
-7.08
-10.82
Net Worth
75.52
24.27
11.92
8.18
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
70.25
77.95
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
70.25
77.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Hi-Green Carbon Ltd
Summary
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd was originally incorporated as Shantol Green Hydrocarbons (India) Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2011, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Shantol Green Hydrocarbons (India) Private Limited to Shantol Green Energy (India) Private Limited, dated November 04, 2011. Later on, to Shantol Green (India) Private Limited dated March 15, 2017 and thereafter, to Hi-Green Carbon Private Limited, dated September 21, 2022. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Hi-Green Carbon Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2023 issued to Company by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company was originally formed by Mr. Amitkumar Hasmukhrai Bhalodi, Mrs. Dakshaben Shaileshbhai Makadia, Mrs. Binaben Sandip Makadia and Mr. Rajendra Umedlal Mehta in year 2011. Subsequently, M/s. RNG Finlease Private Limited acquired control of the Company, by acquiring Equity Share of the Company during year 2012 to 2017. Later on, Mr. Amitkumar Hasmukhrai Bhalodi, Dr. Shaileshkumar Vallabhdas Makadia, Mrs. Krupa Chetakumar Dethariya, Mrs. Radhika Amirkumar Bhalodi, Mrs. Shiryakumari Shaileshkumar Makadia, and Mr. Koosh Chetankumar Dethariya acquired a total of 54,00,000 Equity Shares, constituting 28.42% of preissue Paid Up
Read More
The Hi-Green Carbon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹280 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is ₹699.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is 68.63 and 9.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Green Carbon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd is ₹141 and ₹325.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 54.53%, 6 Month at 52.59%, 3 Month at 14.29% and 1 Month at 17.94%.
