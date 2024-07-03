Summary

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd was originally incorporated as Shantol Green Hydrocarbons (India) Private Limited as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2011, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed from Shantol Green Hydrocarbons (India) Private Limited to Shantol Green Energy (India) Private Limited, dated November 04, 2011. Later on, to Shantol Green (India) Private Limited dated March 15, 2017 and thereafter, to Hi-Green Carbon Private Limited, dated September 21, 2022. Further, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Hi-Green Carbon Limited through a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 2023 issued to Company by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company was originally formed by Mr. Amitkumar Hasmukhrai Bhalodi, Mrs. Dakshaben Shaileshbhai Makadia, Mrs. Binaben Sandip Makadia and Mr. Rajendra Umedlal Mehta in year 2011. Subsequently, M/s. RNG Finlease Private Limited acquired control of the Company, by acquiring Equity Share of the Company during year 2012 to 2017. Later on, Mr. Amitkumar Hasmukhrai Bhalodi, Dr. Shaileshkumar Vallabhdas Makadia, Mrs. Krupa Chetakumar Dethariya, Mrs. Radhika Amirkumar Bhalodi, Mrs. Shiryakumari Shaileshkumar Makadia, and Mr. Koosh Chetankumar Dethariya acquired a total of 54,00,000 Equity Shares, constituting 28.42% of preissue Paid Up

