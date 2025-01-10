Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.99
19
19
19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.53
5.27
-7.08
-10.82
Net Worth
75.52
24.27
11.92
8.18
Minority Interest
Debt
23.99
13.62
15.87
17.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.38
0
0
Total Liabilities
99.69
38.27
27.79
26.01
Fixed Assets
25.76
19.85
16.67
16.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
2.23
3.2
Networking Capital
58.87
18.33
8.81
6.61
Inventories
11.35
12.28
9.38
10.34
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.81
5.62
4.43
2.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
45.35
7.64
0.24
0.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.63
-4.37
-4.83
-7.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.01
-2.84
-0.41
-0.05
Cash
10.07
0.09
0.06
0.12
Total Assets
99.7
38.27
27.77
26
