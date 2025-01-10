iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Balance Sheet

305.5
(0.49%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.99

19

19

19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.53

5.27

-7.08

-10.82

Net Worth

75.52

24.27

11.92

8.18

Minority Interest

Debt

23.99

13.62

15.87

17.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.38

0

0

Total Liabilities

99.69

38.27

27.79

26.01

Fixed Assets

25.76

19.85

16.67

16.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

2.23

3.2

Networking Capital

58.87

18.33

8.81

6.61

Inventories

11.35

12.28

9.38

10.34

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.81

5.62

4.43

2.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

45.35

7.64

0.24

0.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.63

-4.37

-4.83

-7.08

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.01

-2.84

-0.41

-0.05

Cash

10.07

0.09

0.06

0.12

Total Assets

99.7

38.27

27.77

26

