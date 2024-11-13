iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Board Meeting

318.8
(1.85%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:11 PM

Hi-Green Carbon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 30, 2024.
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on September 19, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Jul 202429 Jun 2024
To consider and approve the revised Cash Flow Statement as per Query received from Exchange along with other business transactions. Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Approval of revised Cash Flow Statement as per Query received from Exchange and the proposal of Investment in Green Valley Hydrocarbon Private Limited (a company under Incorporation). Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202412 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting4 May 20244 May 2024
Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on May 04, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Feb 202426 Jan 2024
To consider a proposal of further investment in Shantol Recycling Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

Hi-Green Carbon: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Green Carbon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.