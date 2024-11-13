Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on September 19, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

To consider and approve the revised Cash Flow Statement as per Query received from Exchange along with other business transactions. Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Approval of revised Cash Flow Statement as per Query received from Exchange and the proposal of Investment in Green Valley Hydrocarbon Private Limited (a company under Incorporation). Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 12 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 4 May 2024

Hi-Green Carbon Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on May 04, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 26 Jan 2024