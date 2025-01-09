Hi-Green Carbon Ltd Management Discussions

TIRE RECYCLING INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Every year over billions of new tires are produced and almost same numbers of waste tires are generated. However, the recycling industry processed only few million tires every year. In todays scenario, recycling is the only way by which we can attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) through an overall growth socially, economically and environmentally. Therefore, Indias recycling industry is playing a very important role in terms of its economic output as well as employment generation along with a contribution to the sustainable management of resources. The tire recycling industry plays a crucial role in addressing environmental concerns posed by the accumulation of scrap tires. Annually, billions of tires are discarded globally, creating significant environmental and health challenges. Recycling these tires not only mitigates these issues but also provides valuable materials for various industries. The tire recycling industry encompasses a range of processes and technologies aimed at converting waste tires into useful products.

The Global Tire Recycling Industry size was valued at $11,980.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,137.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The rate of tire recycling in countries such as Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and countries in Europe is very high. For example, in 1996, only around 50% of the total waste tires generated in Europe were recycled, however by 2019, around 95% of the waste tires in Europe were recycled.

However, the global average of tire recycling is only 25%, indicating the high potential for growth of the industry.

RECOVERED CARBON BLACK

The recovered carbon black produced from the pyrolysis of end-of-life-tires. The rCB is an ideal replacement of virgin carbon black. Moreover the Recovering carbon black contributes towards reducing carbon footprint and providing sustainable feedstock for various end uses. The consumption of virgin carbon black releases an enormous amount of CO2, leading to environmental pollution. Replacing virgin carbon black with rCB would reduce approximately 2,000 Kilo of CO2 per ton of production.

The Global rCB market was 117,000 mt in 2023 and it is estimated to be of 1,000,000 Mt by 2033. Currently less than 1% rCB is used new tire production and it is suppose to be 7% by 2033 backed by the tire manufacturing companies initiative to use more and more sustainable product in their tire making, rCB market is supposed to grow @11% over next ten year globally. Apart from tire there are several use of rCB in plastic, rubber, battery and others, which are equally contributing to the growth of market. Hi-Green plays a vital role in addressing the environmental impact of waste tires. By converting scrap tires into valuable products, it not only mitigates environmental hazards but also provides economic opportunities. Continued innovation, regulatory support, and global cooperation are essential for advancing tire recycling practices and achieving a sustainable future.

COMPANY

Hi-Green Carbon Limited is a pioneering company in Indias tire recycling industry, specializing in the sustainable conversion of waste tires (ELTs) into valuable resources. Utilizing advanced pyrolysis technology having robust capacity of 100 TPD, Hi-Green Carbon Ltd. efficiently processes end-of-life tires to produce high-quality carbon black and industrial fuel oil. These products are then reintroduced into the market, supporting various industries such as manufacturing, construction, and energy. The companys operations significantly reduce the volume of waste tires in landfills, mitigate the risk of tire fires, and decrease the dependency on fossil fuels by providing alternative energy sources. By transforming waste into valuable commodities, Hi-Green Carbon Ltd. contributes to resource conservation and the reduction of environmental degradation.

Moreover, Hi-Green Carbon is dedicated to implementing environmentally friendly practices throughout its operations. The companys pyrolysis process is designed to minimize emissions and energy consumption, making it one of the most sustainable methods of tire recycling available.

Hi-Green Carbon also ensures that the byproducts of the recycling process, such Syngasis used in manufacturing of product like sodium silicate so as to further reducing the environmental footprint. Through partnerships with local governments and organizations, Hi-Green Carbon actively promotes awareness about the importance of tire recycling and the benefits it brings to the environment and public health.

Company is currently buying electricity from grid for Rajasthan plant except this there is no other external energy being used in plant, we recover waste energy from every part of process and use it in next step of process to maximize the energy efficiency and minimize carbon foot print. Company is focusing on 100 % self-dependent on its energy need and as part of it Solar plant is being under construction in premises of plant and will commence in next two month to fulfill maximum need of electricity for Rajasthan plant.

GROWTH PLAN AND

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Committed to minimizing pollution and fostering a greener future, Hi-Green Carbon Limited has set ambitious growth plans aimed at scaling its positive impact across India. The company plans to expand its processing capacity by establishing more recycling plants in strategic locations to address the growing tire waste problem more effectively. The second unit, with a capacity of 100 tons per day (TPD), will be commissioned in Dhule District, Maharashtra. Following this, the third plant, also with a capacity of 100 TPD, will commence operations in Dhar District, Madhya Pradesh, by June 2025. Both the Dhule and Dhar plants will feature state-of-the-art technology, enhancing efficiency and environmental sustainability.

In addition to physical expansion, Hi-Green Carbon is heavily investing in research and development to advance its recycling technologies. The focus is on improving the efficiency and sustainability of the pyrolysis process, reducing emissions, and maximizing the yield of valuable by-products. Projects like Generation of power from Syngas or bottling it and selling it as fuel like LPG/CNG are under research and development stage so as to maximize gain from every process output for our new as well as existing plants. To Further upgrade the quality of rCB, company is working in close loop with big tire manufacturer as well as virgin carbon black producer company in India.

By staying at the forefront of technological innovation, Hi-Green Carbon aims to set new standards in the tire recycling industry. Furthermore, the company is committed to creating economic opportunities through job creation and supporting local economies where its plants are located. By contributing to a circular economy, Hi-Green Carbon not only addresses environmental challenges but also plays a vital role in Indias sustainable development goals, paving the way for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future.

OPPORTUNITIES, RISK AND CONCERNS:

With a focus on building a sustainability footprint across aligned sectors, your company is well positioned to not only strengthen its presence in the tyre recycling sector. The foundation for success for such integrated players has been laid GOIs introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Tyres andPlastics, apart from other 9 sectors of the economy. The regulation has prompted brand owners and material manufacturers to invest along with material recovery and recycling companies for improved value addition. Your company is well poised for investment in other forms of tyre recycling to leverage the GOI policy and remains in pole position in the EOL tyre ecosystem.

THREATS

End of Life / Waste Tyres are among the most problemtic source of waste in World. Incorrect disposal of Old tyres can create many evnivormental and health hazards. It is estimated that by recycling a kilo of rubber translates into saving 2 kilograms of greenhouse gases. If not recycled, tyres are an enormous global problem because of their nonbiodegradability, ammability and chemical composition.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Your Company follows a proactive risk management policy aimed at protecting its employees, assets and the environment, while at the same time ensuring growth and continuity of its business, Regular updates are made available to the Directors of the Company in Board Meetings. Key risks identified by your Company are as under:

Tyres are highly inflammable and your Companys property and stock are subject to risk of loss due to fire and these are mitigated with insurance and fire detecting and fireghting equipments and proper security personnel. Regular training program for employees are being organised by the Company relating to fire control.

Any change in Government policies may adversely affect the demand/profitability of the product.

PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE:

Company continues to operate in only one Segment i.e Recycling of Waste and there is no change in nature of business of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24. Product Preformance during Financial Year 2023-24 as comapared to the Financial Year 2022-23 are as under:

Dynamic development of the automobile industry and growing number of various vehicles produced worldwide will resulting into generating millions tons of Waste tyres. As stated earlier in this report, waste tires when neglected or injudiciously managed can have serious social impacts to communities like causing pollution and health problems. As a result of this serious social and environment problems the recycling industry has a very active role to play by generating other products and resources without damaging the ecosystem.

DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

Particulars 2023-24 2022 23 (Rs. In Lakh) (Rs. In Lakh) Revenue from Operation 7024.70 7794.71 Other Income 36.26 39.88 Total Revenue 7060.96 7834.59 Total Expenses other than Finance Cost and Depreciation 5236.22 5793.74 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation (EBITDA) 1824.74 2040.85 Depreciation 308.03 312.47 Finance Cost 116.54 129.93 Profit before Tax (PBT) 1400.17 1598.45 Current Tax 392.22 102.00 Tax Expenses: Deferred Tax -19.60 261.40 Profit after tax (PAT) 1027.55 1235.06

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The companys relationship with its employees remained cordial and harmonious. The company considers its employees to be its most valuable asset, and they have been the driving force behind the companys growth and expansion. The company acknowledges that its employees are its principal assets, and it has continued to make efforts to build a diverse and inclusive workforce. As of March 31, 2024, the company had a total of 30 employees on its rolls, including factory workers.

The company will continue to create opportunities and ensure that it recruits diverse candidates without compromising on merit.

