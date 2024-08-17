Summary

Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) was incorporated in 23rd March of the year 1985 in Mumbai as Pluto Exports & Consultants Limited and obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business in 19th April of the same year 1985. SBL is engaged in producing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical gelatin in India and Asia. Additionally, Sterling sells dicalcium phosphate (DCP), a by-product of the gelatin manufacturing process, to poultry-feed and fertilizer industry in India.Sterling began its operations as a trading company, changed its focus to the manufacture of tea in the year 1991 and further changed its name to Sterling Tea and Industries Limited in 24th June of the year 1991. Its name was subsequently changed to Sterling Biotech Limited with effect from 29th March. In the year 1995, as part of an overall growth strategy Sterlings management identified gelatine as a high niche and a high growth area and the company also made a technical collaboration with Croda Colloids Limited of the United Kingdom in the same year 1995. In 1997, SDL had diversified into the production of pharmaceutical grade gelatine. SDL had successfully commissioned its first gelatine production facility in the same year, with an installed capacity of 2,200 MT, at Karakhadi, Dist Vadadora. Capacity of the gelatine production facility was increased to 2600 MT pa in the July of the year 1999 and further augmented to 4000 MT pa by July of the year 2000. The Company decided to exit the tea business entirely due to ex

