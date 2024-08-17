iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Biotech Ltd Share Price

0.7
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:18:35 PM

Sterling Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

0.65

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.11

Day's High

0.75

Day's Low

0.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.38

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sterling Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

Sterling Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sterling Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.63%

Non-Promoter- 22.33%

Institutions: 22.32%

Non-Institutions: 53.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sterling Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

643.35

27.22

27.22

27.22

Preference Capital

0

1,978.74

1,978.74

1,978.74

Reserves

255.33

-5,759.75

-5,465.83

-4,623.46

Net Worth

898.68

-3,753.79

-3,459.87

-2,617.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

342.63

345.69

352.33

368.42

yoy growth (%)

-0.88

-1.88

-4.36

-29.68

Raw materials

-233.82

-232.66

-251.5

-273.46

As % of sales

68.24

67.3

71.38

74.22

Employee costs

-41.08

-39.99

-58.41

-54.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-132.65

-432.35

-665.82

-616.79

Depreciation

-245.01

-245.95

-245.74

-263.54

Tax paid

-711

0

432.73

204.34

Working capital

36.75

-265.63

-575.56

25.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.88

-1.88

-4.36

-29.68

Op profit growth

-119.74

-1,451.13

12.11

-80.49

EBIT growth

-69.34

91.11

-8.44

-9.47

Net profit growth

95.13

-56.99

143.75

-8.43

Sterling Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sterling Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin J Sandesara

Joint Managing Director

Chetan J Sandesara

Independent Director

Vilas D Joshi

Independent Director

Priyadarshan Mehta

Independent Director

R B Dixit

Independent Director

Mayuri Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling Biotech Ltd

Summary

Sterling Biotech Limited (SBL) was incorporated in 23rd March of the year 1985 in Mumbai as Pluto Exports & Consultants Limited and obtained its Certificate of Commencement of Business in 19th April of the same year 1985. SBL is engaged in producing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical gelatin in India and Asia. Additionally, Sterling sells dicalcium phosphate (DCP), a by-product of the gelatin manufacturing process, to poultry-feed and fertilizer industry in India.Sterling began its operations as a trading company, changed its focus to the manufacture of tea in the year 1991 and further changed its name to Sterling Tea and Industries Limited in 24th June of the year 1991. Its name was subsequently changed to Sterling Biotech Limited with effect from 29th March. In the year 1995, as part of an overall growth strategy Sterlings management identified gelatine as a high niche and a high growth area and the company also made a technical collaboration with Croda Colloids Limited of the United Kingdom in the same year 1995. In 1997, SDL had diversified into the production of pharmaceutical grade gelatine. SDL had successfully commissioned its first gelatine production facility in the same year, with an installed capacity of 2,200 MT, at Karakhadi, Dist Vadadora. Capacity of the gelatine production facility was increased to 2600 MT pa in the July of the year 1999 and further augmented to 4000 MT pa by July of the year 2000. The Company decided to exit the tea business entirely due to ex
