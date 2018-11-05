Sterling Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
643.35
27.22
27.22
27.22
Preference Capital
0
1,978.74
1,978.74
1,978.74
Reserves
255.33
-5,759.75
-5,465.83
-4,623.46
Net Worth
898.68
-3,753.79
-3,459.87
-2,617.5
Minority Interest
Debt
0
6,085.92
5,921.44
5,990.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
898.68
2,332.13
2,461.57
3,372.64
Fixed Assets
260.32
1,519.6
1,759.75
1,998.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.53
3.37
2.61
1.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
312.13
545.6
551.21
1,262.48
Networking Capital
157.55
65.2
38
28.02
Inventories
95.6
92.43
85.63
64.21
Inventory Days
91.22
67.79
Sundry Debtors
49.98
35.9
48.39
42.55
Debtor Days
51.54
44.92
Other Current Assets
45.37
37.09
33.86
43.86
Sundry Creditors
-22.64
-26.87
-23.37
-15.91
Creditor Days
24.89
16.79
Other Current Liabilities
-10.76
-73.35
-106.51
-106.69
Cash
165.14
198.35
109.98
82.17
Total Assets
898.67
2,332.12
2,461.55
3,372.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.