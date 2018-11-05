iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterling Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.7
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018|03:18:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Biotech Ltd

Sterling Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-132.65

-432.35

-665.82

-616.79

Depreciation

-245.01

-245.95

-245.74

-263.54

Tax paid

-711

0

432.73

204.34

Working capital

36.75

-265.63

-575.56

25.53

Other operating items

Operating

-1,051.91

-943.93

-1,054.39

-650.46

Capital expenditure

6.49

-1.23

7.56

4.05

Free cash flow

-1,045.42

-945.16

-1,046.82

-646.41

Equity raised

-9,245.62

-3,942.46

2,569.04

5,210.43

Investing

0.93

-1,584.77

4.38

29.62

Financing

10,709.8

10,288.91

7,991.94

5,251.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

419.67

3,816.5

9,518.53

9,845.63

Sterling Biotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Biotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.