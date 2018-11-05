Sterling Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-132.65
-432.35
-665.82
-616.79
Depreciation
-245.01
-245.95
-245.74
-263.54
Tax paid
-711
0
432.73
204.34
Working capital
36.75
-265.63
-575.56
25.53
Other operating items
Operating
-1,051.91
-943.93
-1,054.39
-650.46
Capital expenditure
6.49
-1.23
7.56
4.05
Free cash flow
-1,045.42
-945.16
-1,046.82
-646.41
Equity raised
-9,245.62
-3,942.46
2,569.04
5,210.43
Investing
0.93
-1,584.77
4.38
29.62
Financing
10,709.8
10,288.91
7,991.94
5,251.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
419.67
3,816.5
9,518.53
9,845.63
