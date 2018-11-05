Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
342.63
345.69
352.33
368.42
yoy growth (%)
-0.88
-1.88
-4.36
-29.68
Raw materials
-233.82
-232.66
-251.5
-273.46
As % of sales
68.24
67.3
71.38
74.22
Employee costs
-41.08
-39.99
-58.41
-54.4
As % of sales
11.99
11.56
16.57
14.76
Other costs
-30.11
-263.5
-28.31
-27.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.78
76.22
8.03
7.59
Operating profit
37.6
-190.47
14.09
12.57
OPM
10.97
-55.09
4
3.41
Depreciation
-245.01
-245.95
-245.74
-263.54
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.13
-439.67
-369.79
Other income
74.91
4.2
5.5
3.97
Profit before tax
-132.65
-432.35
-665.82
-616.79
Taxes
-711
0
432.73
204.34
Tax rate
535.95
0
-64.99
-33.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-843.66
-432.35
-233.09
-412.45
Exceptional items
0
0
-772.29
0
Net profit
-843.66
-432.35
-1,005.38
-412.45
yoy growth (%)
95.13
-56.99
143.75
-8.43
NPM
-246.23
-125.06
-285.35
-111.95
