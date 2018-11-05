iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.7
(0.00%)
Nov 5, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

342.63

345.69

352.33

368.42

yoy growth (%)

-0.88

-1.88

-4.36

-29.68

Raw materials

-233.82

-232.66

-251.5

-273.46

As % of sales

68.24

67.3

71.38

74.22

Employee costs

-41.08

-39.99

-58.41

-54.4

As % of sales

11.99

11.56

16.57

14.76

Other costs

-30.11

-263.5

-28.31

-27.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.78

76.22

8.03

7.59

Operating profit

37.6

-190.47

14.09

12.57

OPM

10.97

-55.09

4

3.41

Depreciation

-245.01

-245.95

-245.74

-263.54

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.13

-439.67

-369.79

Other income

74.91

4.2

5.5

3.97

Profit before tax

-132.65

-432.35

-665.82

-616.79

Taxes

-711

0

432.73

204.34

Tax rate

535.95

0

-64.99

-33.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-843.66

-432.35

-233.09

-412.45

Exceptional items

0

0

-772.29

0

Net profit

-843.66

-432.35

-1,005.38

-412.45

yoy growth (%)

95.13

-56.99

143.75

-8.43

NPM

-246.23

-125.06

-285.35

-111.95

