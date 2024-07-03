iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Share Price

886.85
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open915
  • Day's High918.9
  • 52 Wk High1,612.1
  • Prev. Close913.4
  • Day's Low878.45
  • 52 Wk Low 788.5
  • Turnover (lac)316.78
  • P/E161.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value310.48
  • EPS5.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,074.52
  • Div. Yield0.22
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

915

Prev. Close

913.4

Turnover(Lac.)

316.78

Day's High

918.9

Day's Low

878.45

52 Week's High

1,612.1

52 Week's Low

788.5

Book Value

310.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,074.52

P/E

161.25

EPS

5.68

Divi. Yield

0.22

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.02%

Non-Promoter- 10.15%

Institutions: 10.15%

Non-Institutions: 17.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.39

22.17

22.17

20.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

702.49

482.62

446.71

141.85

Net Worth

725.88

504.79

468.88

161.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

291.18

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-145.71

As % of sales

50.04

Employee costs

-24.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

59.34

Depreciation

-6.73

Tax paid

-7.98

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

393.5

423.61

433.65

300.36

263.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

393.5

423.61

433.65

300.36

263.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.51

5.74

9.02

5.2

1.38

View Annually Results

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chintan Nitinkumar Shah

Whole-time Director

Ajaykumar Mansukhlal Patel

Whole-time Director

Shekhar Rasiklal Somani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Subhash Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avani Rajesh Umatt

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manher Chinmanlal Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishwar Nayi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

Summary

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited was formerly incorporated as Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited on 12 June 1996. The status of the Company converted from Private Limited into a Public Limited Company effective from 27 January 2021 and the name of Company also changed from Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chintan Nitin Kumar Shah, Mr. Ajay Kumar Mansukhlal Patel and Mr. Shekhar Rasiklal Somani. The Company is a globally recognized specialty chemical player with several market leading products in its portfolio. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, distribution and selling of specialty chemicals i.e., Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC), , Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Electrolyte Salts and Solutions (ESS), Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical Intermediates and Other Specialty Chemicals (PASC). These products cater to diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, automotive, electronics, resins and polymers, flavours and fragrances, personal care and disinfectants, oil field and energy storage.The Company operate through two world class manufacturing facilities located at Dahej and Ankleshwar in Gujarat both of which are strategically located very close to the Hazira Port. These units provide the Company cost and logistics advantage and enabling seamless export and import operations. The Companys manufacturing facilities obtained ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certification
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd share price today?

The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹886.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹2074.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is 161.25 and 2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹788.5 and ₹1612.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd?

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.95%, 3 Years at -29.79%, 1 Year at -42.55%, 6 Month at -19.41%, 3 Month at -11.11% and 1 Month at 4.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.02 %
Institutions - 10.16 %
Public - 17.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.