Summary

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited was formerly incorporated as Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited on 12 June 1996. The status of the Company converted from Private Limited into a Public Limited Company effective from 27 January 2021 and the name of Company also changed from Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chintan Nitin Kumar Shah, Mr. Ajay Kumar Mansukhlal Patel and Mr. Shekhar Rasiklal Somani. The Company is a globally recognized specialty chemical player with several market leading products in its portfolio. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, distribution and selling of specialty chemicals i.e., Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC), , Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Electrolyte Salts and Solutions (ESS), Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical Intermediates and Other Specialty Chemicals (PASC). These products cater to diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, automotive, electronics, resins and polymers, flavours and fragrances, personal care and disinfectants, oil field and energy storage.The Company operate through two world class manufacturing facilities located at Dahej and Ankleshwar in Gujarat both of which are strategically located very close to the Hazira Port. These units provide the Company cost and logistics advantage and enabling seamless export and import operations. The Companys manufacturing facilities obtained ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certification

