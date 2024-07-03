Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹915
Prev. Close₹913.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹316.78
Day's High₹918.9
Day's Low₹878.45
52 Week's High₹1,612.1
52 Week's Low₹788.5
Book Value₹310.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,074.52
P/E161.25
EPS5.68
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.39
22.17
22.17
20.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
702.49
482.62
446.71
141.85
Net Worth
725.88
504.79
468.88
161.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
291.18
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-145.71
As % of sales
50.04
Employee costs
-24.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
59.34
Depreciation
-6.73
Tax paid
-7.98
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
393.5
423.61
433.65
300.36
263.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
393.5
423.61
433.65
300.36
263.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.51
5.74
9.02
5.2
1.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chintan Nitinkumar Shah
Whole-time Director
Ajaykumar Mansukhlal Patel
Whole-time Director
Shekhar Rasiklal Somani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Subhash Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avani Rajesh Umatt
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manher Chinmanlal Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishwar Nayi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
Summary
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited was formerly incorporated as Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited on 12 June 1996. The status of the Company converted from Private Limited into a Public Limited Company effective from 27 January 2021 and the name of Company also changed from Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chintan Nitin Kumar Shah, Mr. Ajay Kumar Mansukhlal Patel and Mr. Shekhar Rasiklal Somani. The Company is a globally recognized specialty chemical player with several market leading products in its portfolio. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, distribution and selling of specialty chemicals i.e., Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC), , Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Electrolyte Salts and Solutions (ESS), Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical Intermediates and Other Specialty Chemicals (PASC). These products cater to diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, automotive, electronics, resins and polymers, flavours and fragrances, personal care and disinfectants, oil field and energy storage.The Company operate through two world class manufacturing facilities located at Dahej and Ankleshwar in Gujarat both of which are strategically located very close to the Hazira Port. These units provide the Company cost and logistics advantage and enabling seamless export and import operations. The Companys manufacturing facilities obtained ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certification
The Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹886.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹2074.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is 161.25 and 2.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd is ₹788.5 and ₹1612.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.95%, 3 Years at -29.79%, 1 Year at -42.55%, 6 Month at -19.41%, 3 Month at -11.11% and 1 Month at 4.25%.
