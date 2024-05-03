Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 03.05.2024 The Board Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 2/- (20%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid (subject to deduction of tax, if any) on the equity share capital of Rs. 23,39,20,550/- (2,33,92,055 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24. This shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.