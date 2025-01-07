Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
291.18
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-145.71
As % of sales
50.04
Employee costs
-24.13
As % of sales
8.28
Other costs
-56.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.28
Operating profit
65.18
OPM
22.38
Depreciation
-6.73
Interest expense
-4.2
Other income
5.09
Profit before tax
59.34
Taxes
-7.98
Tax rate
-13.46
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
51.35
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
51.35
yoy growth (%)
NPM
17.63
