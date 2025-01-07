iifl-logo-icon 1
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

895.8
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

291.18

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-145.71

As % of sales

50.04

Employee costs

-24.13

As % of sales

8.28

Other costs

-56.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.28

Operating profit

65.18

OPM

22.38

Depreciation

-6.73

Interest expense

-4.2

Other income

5.09

Profit before tax

59.34

Taxes

-7.98

Tax rate

-13.46

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

51.35

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

51.35

yoy growth (%)

NPM

17.63

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd

