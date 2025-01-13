Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.39
22.17
22.17
20.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
702.49
482.62
446.71
141.85
Net Worth
725.88
504.79
468.88
161.94
Minority Interest
Debt
14.27
170.26
119.94
90.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
27.14
12.66
10.94
9.3
Total Liabilities
767.29
687.71
599.76
261.49
Fixed Assets
503.41
426.97
211.1
130.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.72
0.67
0.67
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39.44
29.06
19.65
7.22
Networking Capital
176.76
192.42
193.59
119.76
Inventories
144.11
151.45
160.69
68.36
Inventory Days
85.68
Sundry Debtors
67.95
90.04
61.6
90.34
Debtor Days
113.23
Other Current Assets
39.61
30.75
58.69
16.48
Sundry Creditors
-44.26
-31.61
-44.06
-47.04
Creditor Days
58.96
Other Current Liabilities
-30.65
-48.21
-43.33
-8.38
Cash
36.97
38.58
174.74
3.59
Total Assets
767.3
687.7
599.75
261.5
