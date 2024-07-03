Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd Summary

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited was formerly incorporated as Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited on 12 June 1996. The status of the Company converted from Private Limited into a Public Limited Company effective from 27 January 2021 and the name of Company also changed from Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Private Limited to Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited. The Company is promoted by Mr. Chintan Nitin Kumar Shah, Mr. Ajay Kumar Mansukhlal Patel and Mr. Shekhar Rasiklal Somani. The Company is a globally recognized specialty chemical player with several market leading products in its portfolio. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, distribution and selling of specialty chemicals i.e., Phase Transfer Catalysts (PTC), , Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Electrolyte Salts and Solutions (ESS), Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical Intermediates and Other Specialty Chemicals (PASC). These products cater to diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, automotive, electronics, resins and polymers, flavours and fragrances, personal care and disinfectants, oil field and energy storage.The Company operate through two world class manufacturing facilities located at Dahej and Ankleshwar in Gujarat both of which are strategically located very close to the Hazira Port. These units provide the Company cost and logistics advantage and enabling seamless export and import operations. The Companys manufacturing facilities obtained ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015 certification for robust quality management systems. Employing modern equipment like reactors, assembly lines, ANFDs, centrifuges and RCVDs, enabled the Company to undertake multiple chemistry process. The Company successfully established an integrated model comprising world class manufacturing infrastructure, complex & chemical processes, warehousing facilities and technically sound R&D capabilities, which enables to achieve high operational efficiency and quality, to innovate & customize and to ensure sustainable operations with wide offerings. The Company has sophisticated quality control lab equipped with modern analytical equipment, enabling it to detect impurities upto PPM levels and achieve ultra-puregrade certification. The Company Promoters identified an opportunity in manufacturing Phase Transfer Catalyst (PTC), which is a niche segment within the specialty chemicals space. With PTC as the base, the Company have marked presence in the entire value chain including PTC, Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Electrolyte Salts (ES) and Pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC).The Company have a dedicated Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) approved R&D centre at its Vadodara facility where qualified and experienced in-house R&D team focus on development of new products and improvement in current manufacturing processes. The Company is having modern systems and analytical development laboratory with state-of-the-art instrumentation.In 2004, the Company received licence from the FDA, Gujarat at its Ankleshwar manufacturing plant.In 2007, the Company commenced Ankleshwar manufacturing facility and increased the expansion of manufacturing capacity.In 2011, the Company started commercial manufacturing of Structure Directing Agents (SDA).In 2015, the Company was accredited Appreciation Certificate for the Ankleshwar Plant from the Office of the Chief Commission of Central Excise, Customs & Service Tax, Vadodara Zone for its contribution to revenue and voluntary compliance with tax laws. The Company achieved revenue of nearly Rs 1 bn. The Company established a warehousing plant in The Netherlands. Tatva Chintan USA Inc. was incorporated as a wholly owned Subsidiary of TCPCL.In 2016, the Company was accorded the status of a two-star export house for the Ankleshwar plant from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Government of India (GoI).In 2017, manufacturing plant was established in Dahej, Gujarat. In 2018, the R&D facility was set up in Vadodara.Tatva Chintan Europe BV, was incorporated as wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company in year 2019.In FY 2019-20, the Companys Ankleshwar unit was converted to a zero liquid effluent discharge facility. The products proved efficiency to ensure lower by-products and waste generation in chemical processes.Additionally, the Company participated in the Together for Sustainability initiatives whereby sustainability sourcing practices of chemical suppliers, like ecological and social aspects were assessed. Under this initiative, the Company involved Ecovadis to audit sustainability practices and performance, the results of which were above the industry average. This created a robust initiative and focused on retaining key customers who consider sustainability an important parameter to do business. In 2020, the Company achieved another Rs 2 billion revenue.In 2021, the manufacturing capacity at Dahej facility in Gujarat increased giving rise to aggregate installed reactor manufacturing capacity of the Company from 160 KL and 10 Assembly Lines to 280 KL and 17 Assembly Lines respectively.The Company launched its Initial Public Offer cum Offer for Sale of 46,16,804 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 500 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 20,77,562 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 225 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 25,39,242 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 275 Crore in July, 2021. The Company commenced commercial production from the newly expanded facility at Dahej SEZ. With this, the installed reactor capacity increased to 500 KL from 294 KL and assembly lines increased from 27 to 39 in 2023-24.