To the Members of

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited ("the Company") which comprises the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024 and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred as "standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and standalone total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and

other comprehensive income), its standalone cash flows and the standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

S. Key Audit Matters No. Audit procedures 1. Cut off risk in Revenue Recognition • We have assessed the revenue recognition policies of the Company including accounting for sales returns and discounts for compliance with Ind AS. Due to the sales being under various contractual terms and across geographies, delivery to customers in different regions might take different time periods and may result in undelivered goods at the period end. We consider there to be a risk of misstatement of the financial statements related to transactions occurring close to the year end, as transactions could be recorded in the wrong financial period. • The Company has manual and automated (information technology - IT) controls on recording revenue and accruals for sales returns and discounts. We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of these controls. In respect of cut-off, we focused on controls around the timely and accurate recording of year-end sales transactions. Accordingly, cut-off risk in revenue recognition is a key audit matter. • We have performed substantive testing on sample check basis on revenue transactions recorded during the year end. • We verified contractual terms of the invoice and tested the transit time to deliver the goods. 2. Capital Expenditure in respect of property, plant and equipment and capital work in progress • We have obtained an understanding of the Companys capitalization policy and assessed for compliance with the relevant accounting standards. The Company has incurred significant expenditure on capital projects, as reflected by the total value of additions in property plant and equipment and capital work in progress in notes 3 and 5 of the standalone financial statements. The Company is mainly in the process of executing project for expansion of its existing Dahej Manufacturing facility and Upgradation of R&D facility and Corporate office in Vadodara. These projects take a substantial period of time to get ready for intended use. • We have obtained understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls related to capital expenditure and capitalization of assets. We considered Capital expenditure as a Key audit matter due to: • We have performed substantive testing on a sample check basis for each element of capitalized costs including inventory issued to contractors for the purpose of these projects and physical verification performed by management along with reconciliation and directly attributable cost, including verification of underlying supporting evidence and understanding nature of the costs capitalized. • Significance of amount incurred on such items during the year ended 31 March 2024. • We have obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to its intended use. • Judgement and estimate required by management in assessing assets meeting the capitalization criteria set out in Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. • Judgement involved in determining the eligibility of costs including borrowing cost and other directly attributable costs for capitalization as per the criteria set out in Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. 3. Valuation, Accuracy, Completeness and disclosures pertaining to Inventories with reference to Ind AS 2 Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Inventories constitutes material component of standalone financial statement. Correctness, Completeness and Valuation are critical for reflecting true and fair financial results of operations. Further due to continuous nature of plan operations and the raw materials which are basically chemicals, management has to exercise judgement in assessing stage of the product and its valuation. • We have assessed the Companys process regarding maintenance of records, Valuation and accounting of transactions relating to Inventory as per the Indian Accounting Standard 2. Also refer note 13 to the standalone financial statement. • We have evaluated the design of Internal Controls relating to recording and valuation of Inventory. • We have carried out substantive audit procedures to verify the allocation of overheads to Inventory. • We have attended the physical verification of Inventories performed by the Management and also performed stock count on sample check basis. We have also checked reconciliation of inventories as per physical inventory verification and book records on a sample check basis. • For sample selected, we have also obtained confirmation of Inventories held with third parties. • We have verified the consistency in respect of valuation process and methodology followed by the Company.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance including other comprehensive income, standalone changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic

decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure - A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of change in equity, the standalone statement of cash flows and notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) The Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 46 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and protection fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iv. (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or

indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iv. (c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

iv. (d) The dividend declared and paid, if any, during

the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account

using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For NDJ & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 136345W

CA Basant Chandak

Partner

Date: 3 May 2024 Membership No.: 434585

Place: Vadodara UDIN No: 24434585BKBWFV6811

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the Members of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited of even date)

1. (a) (i) The Company is maintaining proper records showing

full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in a phased programme designed to cover all items over a period of three financial years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book records and the physical verification have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 4 on Right-of-use assets to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

2. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks

with third parties and stock in transit has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have

substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 Crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account. (Also refer Note 51 to the standalone financial statements)

3. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investment in mutual fund schemes during the year and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, in respect of which:

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

4. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made, as applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantee or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company during the year.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24 131

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

7. (b) According to the information and explanations given

to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of provident fund, employees state insurance and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31 March 2024 which have not been deposited or adjusted on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in Millions) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.56 2017-18 Additional Commissioner GST and Central Excise (Appeals) Integrated Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 11.38 2017-18 and 2018-19 Deputy Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1.00 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

9. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by

us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the purposes for which they were obtained. (Also refer Note 18 to the standalone financial statements).

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that

the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary companies.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made private placement of shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, prima facie, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and

records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or

reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

14. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and

explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the Company does not belong to any group which consist Core Investment Company as part of the Group.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, (Also refer Note 51 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any unspent amount which is require to transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not have any ongoing projects under provisions of the section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For NDJ & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 136345W

CA Basant Chandak

Partner

Date: 3 May 2024 Membership No.: 434585

Place: Vadodara UDIN No: 24434585BKBWFV6811

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the Members of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the

auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to further periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NDJ & Co.,

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: 136345W

CA Basant Chandak

Partner

Date: 3 May 2024

Membership No.: 434585

Place: Vadodara

UDIN No: 24434585BKBWFV6811