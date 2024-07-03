Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹660.85
Prev. Close₹655.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.92
Day's High₹660.9
Day's Low₹629.95
52 Week's High₹918
52 Week's Low₹548.15
Book Value₹264.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)533.9
P/E40.01
EPS16.37
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.47
7.94
7.58
7.58
Preference Capital
21.6
20.87
20.14
19.42
Reserves
210.78
160.18
128.35
125.08
Net Worth
240.85
188.99
156.07
152.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
575.51
465.77
325.86
264.32
yoy growth (%)
23.56
42.93
23.28
Raw materials
-455.54
-351.38
-247.3
-212.83
As % of sales
79.15
75.44
75.89
80.51
Employee costs
-17.99
-15.7
-14.3
-11.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.32
22.92
2.95
-5.98
Depreciation
-12.44
-12.21
-10.57
-8.79
Tax paid
-3.82
-1.27
-0.85
-0.49
Working capital
4.27
22.78
-5.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.56
42.93
23.28
Op profit growth
-29.36
92.88
356.99
EBIT growth
-40.07
152.16
-471.01
Net profit growth
-74.58
934.92
-132.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
589.86
601.29
575.52
465.77
325.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
589.86
601.29
575.52
465.77
325.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.33
0.29
0.06
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mulesh Manilal Savla
Managing Director & CEO
Nikhil P Desai
Non Executive Director
Chandrakant V Gogri
Non Executive Director
Dattatray Sidram Galpalli
Independent Director
Misha B Gala
Executive Director
Santosh M Kakade
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Alok Chuarasia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aarti Surfactants Ltd
Summary
Aarti Surfactants Limited (Formerly known as Arti Surfactants Limited) was incorporated on June 18, 2018. The Company is a renowned supplier of innovative and high-quality specialty surfactants. The Company produces both ionic as well as non-ionic specialty surfactants in industries serving Home & Personal Care, Agro and Oil industries in India and overseas, and Industrial Applications, among others. The Company offer a broad range of surfactants and specialty products to FMCG companies in order to meet the ever-changing market dynamics. The Company created a distinctive identity for itself in global markets backed by diversified product portfolio customized as per clients needs. The Companys product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.The Company product portfolio finds application in diverse segments including shampoos, soaps, hand wash, detergents, floor cleaners, etc. The Company continuously ensure timely delivery of order and consistent quality with sound technical information. It manufacture formulated blends as per customer specifications and ensure timely delivery by leveraging well-established and strong distribution network. The Company manufactures over
The Aarti Surfactants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹631.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is ₹533.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is 40.01 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Surfactants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is ₹548.15 and ₹918 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aarti Surfactants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.80%, 3 Years at -13.59%, 1 Year at -10.59%, 6 Month at -5.26%, 3 Month at -19.83% and 1 Month at 1.28%.
