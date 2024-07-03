Summary

Aarti Surfactants Limited (Formerly known as Arti Surfactants Limited) was incorporated on June 18, 2018. The Company is a renowned supplier of innovative and high-quality specialty surfactants. The Company produces both ionic as well as non-ionic specialty surfactants in industries serving Home & Personal Care, Agro and Oil industries in India and overseas, and Industrial Applications, among others. The Company offer a broad range of surfactants and specialty products to FMCG companies in order to meet the ever-changing market dynamics. The Company created a distinctive identity for itself in global markets backed by diversified product portfolio customized as per clients needs. The Companys product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.The Company product portfolio finds application in diverse segments including shampoos, soaps, hand wash, detergents, floor cleaners, etc. The Company continuously ensure timely delivery of order and consistent quality with sound technical information. It manufacture formulated blends as per customer specifications and ensure timely delivery by leveraging well-established and strong distribution network. The Company manufactures over

