Aarti Surfactants Ltd Share Price

631.2
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:23 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open660.85
  • Day's High660.9
  • 52 Wk High918
  • Prev. Close655.2
  • Day's Low629.95
  • 52 Wk Low 548.15
  • Turnover (lac)29.92
  • P/E40.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value264.22
  • EPS16.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)533.9
  • Div. Yield0
Aarti Surfactants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Aarti Surfactants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aarti Surfactants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.20%

Foreign: 0.20%

Indian: 49.70%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.13%

Non-Institutions: 48.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aarti Surfactants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.47

7.94

7.58

7.58

Preference Capital

21.6

20.87

20.14

19.42

Reserves

210.78

160.18

128.35

125.08

Net Worth

240.85

188.99

156.07

152.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

575.51

465.77

325.86

264.32

yoy growth (%)

23.56

42.93

23.28

Raw materials

-455.54

-351.38

-247.3

-212.83

As % of sales

79.15

75.44

75.89

80.51

Employee costs

-17.99

-15.7

-14.3

-11.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.32

22.92

2.95

-5.98

Depreciation

-12.44

-12.21

-10.57

-8.79

Tax paid

-3.82

-1.27

-0.85

-0.49

Working capital

4.27

22.78

-5.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.56

42.93

23.28

Op profit growth

-29.36

92.88

356.99

EBIT growth

-40.07

152.16

-471.01

Net profit growth

-74.58

934.92

-132.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

589.86

601.29

575.52

465.77

325.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

589.86

601.29

575.52

465.77

325.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.33

0.29

0.06

0.21

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aarti Surfactants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mulesh Manilal Savla

Managing Director & CEO

Nikhil P Desai

Non Executive Director

Chandrakant V Gogri

Non Executive Director

Dattatray Sidram Galpalli

Independent Director

Misha B Gala

Executive Director

Santosh M Kakade

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Alok Chuarasia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aarti Surfactants Ltd

Summary

Aarti Surfactants Limited (Formerly known as Arti Surfactants Limited) was incorporated on June 18, 2018. The Company is a renowned supplier of innovative and high-quality specialty surfactants. The Company produces both ionic as well as non-ionic specialty surfactants in industries serving Home & Personal Care, Agro and Oil industries in India and overseas, and Industrial Applications, among others. The Company offer a broad range of surfactants and specialty products to FMCG companies in order to meet the ever-changing market dynamics. The Company created a distinctive identity for itself in global markets backed by diversified product portfolio customized as per clients needs. The Companys product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.The Company product portfolio finds application in diverse segments including shampoos, soaps, hand wash, detergents, floor cleaners, etc. The Company continuously ensure timely delivery of order and consistent quality with sound technical information. It manufacture formulated blends as per customer specifications and ensure timely delivery by leveraging well-established and strong distribution network. The Company manufactures over
Company FAQs

What is the Aarti Surfactants Ltd share price today?

The Aarti Surfactants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹631.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is ₹533.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aarti Surfactants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is 40.01 and 2.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aarti Surfactants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aarti Surfactants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is ₹548.15 and ₹918 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aarti Surfactants Ltd?

Aarti Surfactants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.80%, 3 Years at -13.59%, 1 Year at -10.59%, 6 Month at -5.26%, 3 Month at -19.83% and 1 Month at 1.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aarti Surfactants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aarti Surfactants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.92 %
Institutions - 1.13 %
Public - 48.95 %

