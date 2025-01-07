iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

647.95
(0.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:44:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Surfactants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

575.51

465.77

325.86

264.32

yoy growth (%)

23.56

42.93

23.28

Raw materials

-455.54

-351.38

-247.3

-212.83

As % of sales

79.15

75.44

75.89

80.51

Employee costs

-17.99

-15.7

-14.3

-11.39

As % of sales

3.12

3.37

4.38

4.31

Other costs

-69.83

-53.17

-40.65

-34.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.13

11.41

12.47

13.21

Operating profit

32.14

45.51

23.59

5.16

OPM

5.58

9.77

7.24

1.95

Depreciation

-12.44

-12.21

-10.57

-8.79

Interest expense

-10.66

-10.44

-10.27

-2.41

Other income

0.29

0.05

0.2

0.06

Profit before tax

9.32

22.92

2.95

-5.98

Taxes

-3.82

-1.27

-0.85

-0.49

Tax rate

-41.01

-5.58

-29.12

8.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.5

21.64

2.09

-6.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.5

21.64

2.09

-6.47

yoy growth (%)

-74.58

934.92

-132.27

NPM

0.95

4.64

0.64

-2.45

Aarti Surfactant : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Surfactants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.