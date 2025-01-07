Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
575.51
465.77
325.86
264.32
yoy growth (%)
23.56
42.93
23.28
Raw materials
-455.54
-351.38
-247.3
-212.83
As % of sales
79.15
75.44
75.89
80.51
Employee costs
-17.99
-15.7
-14.3
-11.39
As % of sales
3.12
3.37
4.38
4.31
Other costs
-69.83
-53.17
-40.65
-34.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.13
11.41
12.47
13.21
Operating profit
32.14
45.51
23.59
5.16
OPM
5.58
9.77
7.24
1.95
Depreciation
-12.44
-12.21
-10.57
-8.79
Interest expense
-10.66
-10.44
-10.27
-2.41
Other income
0.29
0.05
0.2
0.06
Profit before tax
9.32
22.92
2.95
-5.98
Taxes
-3.82
-1.27
-0.85
-0.49
Tax rate
-41.01
-5.58
-29.12
8.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.5
21.64
2.09
-6.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.5
21.64
2.09
-6.47
yoy growth (%)
-74.58
934.92
-132.27
NPM
0.95
4.64
0.64
-2.45
