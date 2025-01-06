iifl-logo-icon 1
Aarti Surfactants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

642.45
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Aarti Surfactant FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

9.32

22.92

2.95

-5.98

Depreciation

-12.44

-12.21

-10.57

-8.79

Tax paid

-3.82

-1.27

-0.85

-0.49

Working capital

4.27

22.78

-5.4

Other operating items

Operating

-2.67

32.21

-13.88

Capital expenditure

-19.85

46.8

24.05

Free cash flow

-22.52

79.01

10.16

Equity raised

248.65

207.52

263.42

Investing

0

0

-31.49

Financing

8.84

42.25

-6.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

234.98

328.78

235.72

