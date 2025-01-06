Aarti Surfactants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
9.32
22.92
2.95
-5.98
Depreciation
-12.44
-12.21
-10.57
-8.79
Tax paid
-3.82
-1.27
-0.85
-0.49
Working capital
4.27
22.78
-5.4
Other operating items
Operating
-2.67
32.21
-13.88
Capital expenditure
-19.85
46.8
24.05
Free cash flow
-22.52
79.01
10.16
Equity raised
248.65
207.52
263.42
Investing
0
0
-31.49
Financing
8.84
42.25
-6.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
234.98
328.78
235.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.