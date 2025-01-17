iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Key Ratios

614.95
(2.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Surfactants Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.56

42.93

Op profit growth

-29.36

92.89

EBIT growth

-40.08

152.21

Net profit growth

-74.6

937.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.58

9.77

7.23

EBIT margin

3.47

7.16

4.05

Net profit margin

0.95

4.64

0.64

RoCE

6.62

12.68

RoNW

0.89

3.83

RoA

0.45

2.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.24

28.52

2.75

Dividend per share

0

3

0

Cash EPS

-9.16

12.42

-11.19

Book value per share

205.74

200.5

170.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

102.18

32.19

P/CEPS

-80.72

73.9

P/B

4.12

5.25

EV/EBIDTA

21.88

18.27

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-41.03

-5.58

-29.16

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.53

28.34

Inventory days

46.93

50.81

Creditor days

-53.09

-47.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.87

-3.19

-1.28

Net debt / equity

0.89

0.82

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

4.35

2.76

3.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.15

-75.44

-75.89

Employee costs

-3.12

-3.37

-4.38

Other costs

-12.13

-11.41

-12.47

Aarti Surfactant : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aarti Surfactants Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.