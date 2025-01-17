Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.56
42.93
Op profit growth
-29.36
92.89
EBIT growth
-40.08
152.21
Net profit growth
-74.6
937.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.58
9.77
7.23
EBIT margin
3.47
7.16
4.05
Net profit margin
0.95
4.64
0.64
RoCE
6.62
12.68
RoNW
0.89
3.83
RoA
0.45
2.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.24
28.52
2.75
Dividend per share
0
3
0
Cash EPS
-9.16
12.42
-11.19
Book value per share
205.74
200.5
170.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
102.18
32.19
P/CEPS
-80.72
73.9
P/B
4.12
5.25
EV/EBIDTA
21.88
18.27
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-41.03
-5.58
-29.16
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.53
28.34
Inventory days
46.93
50.81
Creditor days
-53.09
-47.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.87
-3.19
-1.28
Net debt / equity
0.89
0.82
0.69
Net debt / op. profit
4.35
2.76
3.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.15
-75.44
-75.89
Employee costs
-3.12
-3.37
-4.38
Other costs
-12.13
-11.41
-12.47
