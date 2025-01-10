Aarti Surfactants Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.47
7.94
7.58
7.58
Preference Capital
21.6
20.87
20.14
19.42
Reserves
210.78
160.18
128.35
125.08
Net Worth
240.85
188.99
156.07
152.08
Minority Interest
Debt
77.61
128.26
141.37
132.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.26
14.88
12.34
8.92
Total Liabilities
336.72
332.13
309.78
293.52
Fixed Assets
212.2
210.55
220.28
206.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.25
4.75
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.29
0.26
0
Networking Capital
112.64
108.86
87.84
80.3
Inventories
99.21
77.33
74.82
73.19
Inventory Days
47.45
57.35
Sundry Debtors
70.11
65.36
54.47
54.43
Debtor Days
34.54
42.65
Other Current Assets
30.43
37.98
51.37
45.69
Sundry Creditors
-68.05
-58.33
-76.55
-81.47
Creditor Days
48.54
63.84
Other Current Liabilities
-19.06
-13.48
-16.27
-11.54
Cash
6.22
7.68
1.41
6.73
Total Assets
336.73
332.13
309.8
293.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.