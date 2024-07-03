Aarti Surfactants Ltd Summary

Aarti Surfactants Limited (Formerly known as Arti Surfactants Limited) was incorporated on June 18, 2018. The Company is a renowned supplier of innovative and high-quality specialty surfactants. The Company produces both ionic as well as non-ionic specialty surfactants in industries serving Home & Personal Care, Agro and Oil industries in India and overseas, and Industrial Applications, among others. The Company offer a broad range of surfactants and specialty products to FMCG companies in order to meet the ever-changing market dynamics. The Company created a distinctive identity for itself in global markets backed by diversified product portfolio customized as per clients needs. The Companys product portfolio includes surfactants, mild surfactants, rheology modifiers, pearlizing agents, UV filters, syndet and soap bases, and active ingredients, as well as conditioning agents, blends, proteins, and quats. It serves skin care, oral, hair, cosmetics, bath and shower, sun care, fabric/laundry care, dishwashing, toilet care, and surface care segments.The Company product portfolio finds application in diverse segments including shampoos, soaps, hand wash, detergents, floor cleaners, etc. The Company continuously ensure timely delivery of order and consistent quality with sound technical information. It manufacture formulated blends as per customer specifications and ensure timely delivery by leveraging well-established and strong distribution network. The Company manufactures over 30 innovative and eco-friendly surfactants that are processed with high quality materials and have established two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities situated at Pithampur, in Madhya Pradesh, and Silvassa, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Company established an effective global distribution network, utilizing qualified distributors to serve targeted more than 40 countries across the globe. It supply products to companies like Unilever, Dabur, and 3M, among others. Apart from India, it serve a few high-growth markets of US and Europe, besides taking advantage of growth spurts in several Southeast Asian countries.The Scheme of Arrangement between Aarti Industries Limited, the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors was implemented in 2019-20, through which the Home and Personal Care Division of Aarti Industries Limited got demerged into the Company and the Scheme was made effective from June 24, 2019. In terms of the said Demerger Scheme, the Company allotted 75,84,477 equity shares on 20th August, 2019.