|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Aarti Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Aarti Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|31 May 2024
|Aarti Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Board approved the forfeiture of 18,273 partly paid-up equity shares of face value 10/- each, on which First and Final Call amount has not been received. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.06.2024) Please find our intimation on the captioned subject. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024) Newspaper publication of Notice in relation to forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Aarti Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Re-appointment of Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Aarti Surfactants Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial Results for period ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday i.e January 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
